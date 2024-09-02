The Best Way To Cut And Cook Cabbage Steaks

Cabbage steaks, the savory warmed-up relative of the wedge salad, are thick-cut discs of cabbage taken from the center of the vegetable. Many cabbage steak recipes call for relatively quick roasting times to preserve the integrity of the steak and ensure that every part, from the thin outer leaves to the crunchy core, maintains a juicy, flavor-filled consistency. Compared to many recipes for collard greens — another member of the cabbage family — cabbage steaks are a highly unique leafy green dish. It's this uniqueness that draws so many people to it.

Cooks use the center, rather than the ends, of a cabbage for cabbage steaks because it contains a reliable ratio of the vegetable's many layers. The top half of a cabbage consists mostly of delicate leaves that will quickly char under roasting. The bottom half is mostly stem and core, requiring a longer cooking time better suited for stews, soups, and broths.

But the center cuts of a cabbage consist of a leafy outer shell surrounding a firm core. After roasting, grilling, or pan-frying with oil and seasoning, this transforms the cabbage steak into a tender, flavor-filled heart surrounded by lightly charred, crispy leaves. Similar to a beef steak, a cabbage steak prepared with these instructions will be more well-done on its outer edges and become increasingly "rare" toward the center.