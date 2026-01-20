How Chef Nigella Lawson Gives Scrambled Eggs A Mexican Upgrade
There are plenty of unique ways to season eggs, but Nigella Lawson goes above and beyond with her Mexican scrambled eggs. Combining the heartiness of fried tortillas, the spice of green chiles, and the brightness of tomatoes, she creates a comprehensively flavored breakfast that's both delicious and filling.
Lawson uses vegetable oil over butter because the oil has a high enough smoke point to fry strips of tortilla while still adding a touch of flavor to the tomatoes, green chiles, and spring onions. Seasoning is crucial to restaurant-quality scrambled eggs at home, and cooking the vegetables beforehand seeps their flavors into the oil, making it easier to disperse through the eggs later. Lawson also de-seeds her tomatoes, removing much of the fruit's acidity (and excess water) for a more savory, cohesive end product. Her choice of green over red chiles gives the dish a touch of spice, just enough to wake you up without burning your tongue.
When it's time to cook the eggs, Lawson starts them with the pan still on the stove, but removes it once they start to set up. This lets the remaining heat do the rest of the work, keeping the eggs creamy and preventing them from becoming tough. When combined with the crispness of the fried tortillas, the textures of Lawson's recipe are just as varied as its flavors.
How to tweak chef Lawson's scrambled eggs recipe
Chef Nigella Lawson's recipe is so great because it relies on a balance of vegetables for most of its flavor. While you can always upgrade the texture with a sprinkle of cheese or even use a dollop of mayonnaise, Alton Brown's scientific hack, maintaining that balance when adding new tastes keeps this dish delicious.
If you want a brighter dish, feel free to skip de-seeding the tomatoes. If you love tons of acid and want less work in the morning, make a spicy pico de gallo the night before and use it as a substitute for the vegetables. The added moisture means you might need to spend more time cooking the vegetables before adding the eggs, but the extra acid also helps make the eggs even smoother. Cilantro also adds some herbal aroma to the dish, perfectly complementing the heartiness of the fried tortillas.
If you're looking for something more savory, try roasting the tomatoes and adding them when you pour in the eggs. Roasted tomatoes taste far sweeter, and you can mash them beforehand, so they evenly distribute through the eggs. Instead of salt, you can also try adding a quarter teaspoon of chicken stock granules, giving the dish a bit of meatiness. Just be sure to stir thoroughly as it has a strong flavor that you'll want to evenly distribute.