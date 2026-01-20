How Chef Nigella Lawson Gives Scrambled Eggs A Mexican Upgrade

There are plenty of unique ways to season eggs, but Nigella Lawson goes above and beyond with her Mexican scrambled eggs. Combining the heartiness of fried tortillas, the spice of green chiles, and the brightness of tomatoes, she creates a comprehensively flavored breakfast that's both delicious and filling.

Lawson uses vegetable oil over butter because the oil has a high enough smoke point to fry strips of tortilla while still adding a touch of flavor to the tomatoes, green chiles, and spring onions. Seasoning is crucial to restaurant-quality scrambled eggs at home, and cooking the vegetables beforehand seeps their flavors into the oil, making it easier to disperse through the eggs later. Lawson also de-seeds her tomatoes, removing much of the fruit's acidity (and excess water) for a more savory, cohesive end product. Her choice of green over red chiles gives the dish a touch of spice, just enough to wake you up without burning your tongue.

When it's time to cook the eggs, Lawson starts them with the pan still on the stove, but removes it once they start to set up. This lets the remaining heat do the rest of the work, keeping the eggs creamy and preventing them from becoming tough. When combined with the crispness of the fried tortillas, the textures of Lawson's recipe are just as varied as its flavors.