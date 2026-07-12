Aretha Franklin Was Enamored By This Southern Dessert

Legendary singer Aretha Franklin dazzled audiences for decades, winning fame around the world with her powerful, iconic voice. With all of her success, the Queen of Soul wouldn't have had to cook for herself ever again if she didn't want to, but instead, she liked whipping up meals in her kitchen. She particularly loved soul food, and one of her favorite desserts was peach cobbler.

Franklin once showed how she made the classic Southern dessert on an episode of Emeril Lagasse's former Food Network program, "Emeril Live" (via YouTube). She coached the celebrity chef as he followed her recipe, which used canned peaches and plain breadcrumbs, an unexpected addition that soaks up some of the juices and thickens the filling. Franklin liked it best served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. After her death in 2018 at age 76, her peach cobbler recipe became a trending search on Google, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Franklin shared her recipes at other times, too, including when she made another beloved sweet Southern treat, banana pudding, on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" (via Facebook). She told a local Detroit TV station in 2016 that she was developing a food line based on her recipes for things like chili, gumbo, and baked chicken and dressing. This was at a time when fellow star R&B singer Patti LaBelle had done well selling her sweet potato pies at Walmart. However, there were no reports about it actually happening before she died two years later.