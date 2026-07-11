Whatever Happened To McDonald's Premade Burger Bin System?
Over three decades ago, McDonald's was busy inventing one of its most iconic desserts: the McFlurry. But during the same decade, the chain was also in the process of phasing out a familiar sight behind the counter of many of its restaurants: the premade burger bin system.
Those who stopped by the fast food chain in the latter half of the 20th century may remember the slanted chutes that production workers slid burgers into in an effort to maintain an efficient customer service process. By storing burgers in heated bins, McDonald's staff could quickly and easily fill bags with meaty sandwiches and send hungry diners on their way without a wait, as long as the order was standard and not customized.
Some Redditors have fond memories of the speed with which food was delivered during that era, with one user writing, "It would take maybe up to a minute after paying for your food to be ready," and another commenting, "I would always look at the shelf and ordered something that was already there so they could serve me immediately. Great time saver when you have a 30 minute lunch."
However, as the desire to modify menu items became more prevalent in the wake of Burger King's "Have It Your Way" campaign, McDonald's decided to pivot. Instead of keeping premade burgers in the bins, the restaurant leaned into automation to meet customer demands.
How McDonald's changed its system from the burger bins and beyond
With an eye toward improving its ability to offer tailor-made options while minimizing the time it took to get them from the kitchen to the customer, Mickey D's created its "Made for You" program, which entailed revamping the roles of kitchen staff and computerizing ordering. The new system allowed staff to use screens to guide production once cashiers entered an order. Whether it was standard or included customizations (there are plenty of ways to build a better Big Mac, after all), it could be assembled quickly without the need to store extra burgers en masse under warming lamps. By the middle of 2000, when a majority of North American stores had switched over to the innovative technology (for its time), the burger behemoth saw its earnings and stock soar.
McDonald's hasn't stopped evolving since its significant changes on the cusp of the millennium. Like many restaurants, it has introduced touchscreen ordering kiosks and a mobile app that allows customers to place pickup or delivery orders. It also installed Digital Menu Boards that improve the customer experience while enabling the chain to easily update offerings and use technology for upselling. Additionally, it has rolled out conveyor belts at some locations for diners ordering ahead.
Meanwhile, it's not shying away from AI, either. Unveiled in mid-2026, the company's "ArchIQ" is intended to further simplify and automate ordering while also minimizing human interaction.