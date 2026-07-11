Whatever Happened To McDonald's Premade Burger Bin System?

Over three decades ago, McDonald's was busy inventing one of its most iconic desserts: the McFlurry. But during the same decade, the chain was also in the process of phasing out a familiar sight behind the counter of many of its restaurants: the premade burger bin system.

Those who stopped by the fast food chain in the latter half of the 20th century may remember the slanted chutes that production workers slid burgers into in an effort to maintain an efficient customer service process. By storing burgers in heated bins, McDonald's staff could quickly and easily fill bags with meaty sandwiches and send hungry diners on their way without a wait, as long as the order was standard and not customized.

Some Redditors have fond memories of the speed with which food was delivered during that era, with one user writing, "It would take maybe up to a minute after paying for your food to be ready," and another commenting, "I would always look at the shelf and ordered something that was already there so they could serve me immediately. Great time saver when you have a 30 minute lunch."

However, as the desire to modify menu items became more prevalent in the wake of Burger King's "Have It Your Way" campaign, McDonald's decided to pivot. Instead of keeping premade burgers in the bins, the restaurant leaned into automation to meet customer demands.