What's The Best-Selling Vegetable In The US In 2026?

At the end of 2025, some predicted that cabbage would be the vegetable of the year in 2026 while others claimed it could be broccolini. However, neither has risen to the top spot that's been dominated for at least a decade by one vegetable: the humble potato.

Potatoes come in a wide range of varieties, making them versatile enough to fit into an array of dishes from cold salads and sides to soups. Plus, once cooked, they also freeze well, making them an easy option for making ahead. When you pair that with the fact that potato chips rank towards the top of the list of favorite snacks in the country, it's not hard to believe that most Americans make spuds a part of their meals at least once per week and, on average, put away about 110 pounds of the popular root vegetable each year.

Potatoes have a storied history around the world, possibly dating as far back as 10,000 years ago, but they made their way to colonial America in the 17th century. However, It wasn't until about a century later that there would be a rise in interest in the tuber, thanks to Thomas Jefferson having them served in the form of french fries at the White House. Since then, spuds have spread to every state in the country and have even made records, most notably becoming the first vegetable to be grown in space.