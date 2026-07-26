12 Fast Food Chain Sandwiches With Over 30 Grams Of Protein
If you're among the many who are into protein-maxxing these days — eating as much protein as possible throughout the day — the good news is there are fast-food options aplenty to help you reach those dietary goals. A host of fast-food burgers are packed with the macronutrient, for instance, as are many quick-bite sandwiches and other takeout options. Wherever your go-to ordering spots are, there are likely some solid high-protein options on their menus. So, with just a quick trip to the drive-thru, you can power up easily.
If sandwiches are your jam, there are more high-protein fast-food sammie options than you can shake a french fry at — some of them topping a wowing 100 grams of protein per sammich. So, as you're debating where to go for lunch or where to grab a quick dinner, keep these protein-powered options in mind. Bread, meat, cheese, sauce, veggies — all layered up and packed with hefty helpings of the body's essential building block. Mealtime ... solved!
Jimmy John's Gargantuan has so much protein you'll freak
Jimmy John's has built a reputation on speedy service, with marketing slogans like "Freaky Fast" and "Subs So Fast You'll Freak" illustrating just how quick the brand can serve up a tasty sandwich. The chain could well add "So Much Protein You'll Freak" to its roster of taglines, too, with sammies like The J.J.'s Gargantuan tipping the scales with 79 grams of protein for an 8-inch sando and a whopping 158 grams in a 16-inch. Certainly earning its name, the Gargantuan is loaded up with enough meat to shut down a butcher shop, piling on salami, capocollo, turkey, roast beef, and ham, with provolone cheese, onion, lettuce, tomato, Hellmann's mayonnaise, oil and vinegar, and oregano-basil adding to the feast.
Subway's 5 Meat Italian piles on the protein
Over at leading sandwich chain Subway, the 5 Meat Italian sandwich serves up 40 grams of protein if you're feasting on a 6-inch, while a footlong packs in an impressive 80 grams. The sando features pepperoni, Genoa salami, oven-roasted turkey, black forest ham, roast beef, and provolone cheese. The chain also offers the option to double your meat, for an upcharge, and you can pack on even more protein with add-ons like cheeses and meats that don't come standard on the sammie, such as pepper jack and bacon.
Arby's sammie packs on a half-pound of meat
Arby's commercials proudly proclaim that the chain's restaurants "have the meats," and sammiches like the Half Pound Cheesesteak certainly attest to that, serving up a half-pound of thin-sliced Angus steak along with melted white American Cooper cheese and caramelized onions. This mighty mouthful delivers 66 grams of protein among its meaty, melty layers, offering a filling bite that will leave you well-satisfied and powered up for whatever your day has in store.
Melty Quiznos sub is a protein powerhouse
While Quiznos has lost quite a bit of footing in the sandwich game, losing thousands of restaurant locations over the years, the franchises that remain still know how to serve up a protein-hearty sub. The chain's Chicken Carbonara sandwich, for instance, packs 54 grams of protein into a medium sub and 81 grams in a large. With its grilled chicken, crisp bacon, melty provolone, sauteed mushrooms, and parmesan alfredo sauce, this toasted sammie serves up some tasty feasting along with all that protein.
Saucy Blimpie sub delivers plentiful meat and protein
If you want something saucy, savory, and satisfying, this Meatball Parmigiana sandwich from Blimpie is stuffed with meatballs, dripping with marinara, and gooey with melty provolone and parmesan. The meaty sub also serves up 44 grams of protein in a regular-sized sammie and 88 grams in a large — delivering plenty of meaty goodness to fill up on ... and then some.
Chick-fil-A sandwich delivers the right amount of spice and a whole lot of protein
When the name of your food game is chicken, it's unsurprising to find lots of protein on the menu. At Chick-fil-A, the poultry-forward food items on offer include the Chick-fil-A Spicy Deluxe Sandwich, which packs 34 grams of protein. The sandwich features a hand-breaded, boneless chicken breast, spiced up with peppers and pepper jack cheese and adorned with dill pickle chips, leaf lettuce, and tomato, delivering a fresh, meaty bite with just the right amount of burn.
Melty, meaty Culver's sandwich exceeds the norm
The Culver's menu is filled with food items that go beyond the customary fast-food fare one generally finds at a quick-bite chain. Among them is the delicious Grilled Reuben Melt, which features slow-cooked corned beef, melted Wisconsin Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing encased in toasted rye bread. In addition to all those tasty toppings, the scrumptious sandwich also serves up 37 grams of protein, making for a fulsome, filling feast that fans of the sammie can't get enough of.
A charbroiled chicken feast on sourdough bread
Carl's Jr. serves up a protein-packed sammich option in its Charbroiled Chicken Club Sandwich, which features toasted sourdough bread topped up with a charbroiled chicken breast, two slices of bacon, melty Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. All that meaty, cheesy goodness adds up to a tasty bite and a hearty 43 grams of protein. Packing in the protein never tasted so good.
McD's breakfast sandwich delivers plentiful protein to jumpstart your day
On the breakfast side of the fast-food realm, McDonald's serves up a morning sammich that offers up 34 grams of protein to start the day with. Mickey D's Steak, Egg & Cheese Bagel features a hearty bagel toasted with butter and topped with a juicy steak patty, egg, melted American cheese, creamy breakfast sauce, and grilled onions, delivering a hearty bite that will fill you up and fuel you up for whatever your day has in store.
Protein-rich sandwich serves up hot honey flavors
Over at Whataburger, the chain has jumped on the hot honey craze bandwagon, and you can enjoy that trendy taste while getting a protein-fortified bite in the brand's Hot Honey Crisp Whatachick'n. This sandwich offers 35 grams of protein to fuel up on, and the spicy-and-sweet flavors of the culinary sensation that is hot honey are yours to savor. This sammie features a soft potato bun, a chicken filet, Red Pepper Cheese Spread, and Hot Honey Chili Sauce for a crispy, sweet, tangy, spicy bite that packs a lot of flavor interest along with all that protein.
Deluxe Burger King chicken sandwich serves up the royal treatment
Enjoy a chicken sarnie that's dressed up for a good time in Burger King's Bacon and Swiss Royal Crispy Chicken, which takes a foundational white meat breaded chicken breast filet and tops it up with fancy fixin's like a special sauce, Swiss cheese, crisp bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes. You'll also receive 39 grams of protein with your scrumptious sando, and BK's "Have it your way" philosophy lets you pile on even more protein with add-ons like extra cheese and extra bacon. The royal treatment awaits in this tasty, topping-rich sandwich!
Wendy's brings the protein with juicy, topping-rich chicken sandwich
Another delectable chicken sandwich is served up in Wendy's Asiago Ranch Club, which features a crispy chicken breast piled up with Applewood-smoked bacon, Asiago cheese, creamy ranch sauce, lettuce, and tomato. The toppings are robust, and so is the protein — along with your juicy, flavorful sammich, you'll enjoy 37 grams of the macronutrient to power up with.