12 Fast Food Chain Sandwiches With Over 30 Grams Of Protein

If you're among the many who are into protein-maxxing these days — eating as much protein as possible throughout the day — the good news is there are fast-food options aplenty to help you reach those dietary goals. A host of fast-food burgers are packed with the macronutrient, for instance, as are many quick-bite sandwiches and other takeout options. Wherever your go-to ordering spots are, there are likely some solid high-protein options on their menus. So, with just a quick trip to the drive-thru, you can power up easily.

If sandwiches are your jam, there are more high-protein fast-food sammie options than you can shake a french fry at — some of them topping a wowing 100 grams of protein per sammich. So, as you're debating where to go for lunch or where to grab a quick dinner, keep these protein-powered options in mind. Bread, meat, cheese, sauce, veggies — all layered up and packed with hefty helpings of the body's essential building block. Mealtime ... solved!