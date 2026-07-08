The Companies Behind McDonald's Burger Patties

The beauty of a McDonald's burger is that it tastes exactly the way you want it to, every single time. The fast food chain built a reputation for itself based on speedy service, affordable prices, and most importantly, consistency. But with over 38,000 global locations, it would be near-impossible for just a single company to supply each and every burger patty. Instead, it sources its delicious beef patties from a wide network of international meat-packing and processing companies, and in the States, two of its biggest suppliers are Lopez Foods and Keystone Foods, whose respective relationships with the chain go back decades.

Aside from being the chain's biggest suppliers, both companies have played an important part in the history of the company. McDonald's is known for primarily using frozen patties, which helps preserve the flavor and moisture of the meat while simultaneously streamlining operations. This flash-freezing method — also known as Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) — was pioneered by Keystone Foods in the 1960s, revolutionizing how fast food chains operate. Today, the company continues to supply McDonald's with its beef patties, contributing over 150 million pounds of beef, as well as chicken and fish for its McNuggets and Filet-O-Fish.

But while the McDonald's Big Macs and Hamburgers patties are made using frozen beef, the Quarter Pounder stands out as the chain's only non-frozen burger, which was only made possible by Lopez Foods. Founded by John C. and Pat Lopez, who were among McDonald's first Hispanic franchisees, the company went on to work with the chain to pilot the fresh beef Quarter Pounder, which proved hugely popular. Following the success of this test, they became a key supplier responsible for producing and distributing beef patties.