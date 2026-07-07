The Average Lifespan Of A Propane Tank For Your Grill

It is inevitable that, when you become a new homeowner, once the summer weather hits, you're going to look around and want — nay, require — a new grill to match your new backyard and cook up delectable meats to serve your friends and family (and neighbors, if they're lucky). Whether you splurge on a high-end luxury grill or find that a basic starter model will do the trick, at least for now, if you buy a gas grill, you will also need to pick up a propane tank to fuel it. Luckily, there are a number of accessible and convenient places to purchase one (your closest gas station likely carries them), but as you fork over your cash, you might be wondering how long it will last. Luckily, on average, you can get up to 20 hours of use from a single 20-pound tank.

Of course, there are some circumstances where you might get more time or less. For example, if you're using a big grill with six burners, it will use propane faster than a more modest model with three or four burners. And if you like to cook with the temperature cranked way up, that will also drain the propane more quickly than if you stick to low or medium flames. Further, if you regularly opt to grill when the weather is subpar, those conditions can also drain your propane more quickly (though it is possible to grill effectively when it's rainy and windy).