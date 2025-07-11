6 Luxury High-End Grills To Splurge On

Some people use a grill to just heat up some fully cooked hot dogs once a year, but for others, grilling is serious business. There are even some enthusiasts who grill when it's raining. For those who take the art of barbecuing, smoking, and charring seriously, you know you can't just use any grill. That's why we made a list of six luxury high-end grills for you to splurge on. Whether you're trying to furnish an outdoor kitchen or grill Argentinian-style steak, we've got you covered.

It's easy to carelessly spend money on an expensive grill with features you don't need; that's why we listed a wide variety of options. The selections range from gas, infrared, and wood-fired grills, and come in a number of sizes for cooking space, which is important for those who want to use their grill as a stovetop. Any one of these options would be a solid choice — just make sure to properly maintain it to keep your new favorite appliance in tip-top shape for years to come.