6 Luxury High-End Grills To Splurge On
Some people use a grill to just heat up some fully cooked hot dogs once a year, but for others, grilling is serious business. There are even some enthusiasts who grill when it's raining. For those who take the art of barbecuing, smoking, and charring seriously, you know you can't just use any grill. That's why we made a list of six luxury high-end grills for you to splurge on. Whether you're trying to furnish an outdoor kitchen or grill Argentinian-style steak, we've got you covered.
It's easy to carelessly spend money on an expensive grill with features you don't need; that's why we listed a wide variety of options. The selections range from gas, infrared, and wood-fired grills, and come in a number of sizes for cooking space, which is important for those who want to use their grill as a stovetop. Any one of these options would be a solid choice — just make sure to properly maintain it to keep your new favorite appliance in tip-top shape for years to come.
Crown Verity's modular grill allows for customization
The 24-inch Infinite Series Modular Grill by Crown Verity costs around $5,000, and it comes with all the bells and whistles: Its powerful, precisely placed burners heat up incredibly fast for perfectly even cooking, and it includes essential accessories like a bun rack and regulator. Plus, it's part of a three-piece outdoor kitchen set and can be made in nine different colors.
This grill by Hestan is built beyond compare
This 36-inch Outdoor Deluxe Grill with Double Side Burners by Hestan can cost up to $16,000, but the quality you get is incomparable. All Hestan grills are handcrafted using high-quality steel by expertly trained workers at the company's headquarters in Anaheim, California. This grill boasts an infrared top burner, motion-activated under-the-hood stadium lights, and a "whisper-quiet" rotisserie motor system.
Kalamazoo's multi-fuel grill is all about versatility
Starting at $37,165, the K750HS Freestanding Hybrid Fire Grill with Side Burners by Kalamazoo can technically be considered three-in-one, as you have the option to cook with gas, charcoal, and even wood. You can cook multiple things at once with its 726 square inches of grilling surface and its dual cooktop burners. This grill also has an infrared gas rotisserie burner and is built with marine-grade stainless steel, making it resistant to corrosion.
This Kamado Joe grill features cutting-edge technology
The 18-inch Konnected Joe Digital Charcoal Grill and Smoker by Kamado Joe is one of the smaller grills on our list, but its powerful grasp of cutting-edge technology makes it one of our top picks. It costs about $2,000, and with features that let you auto-ignite and set the cooking temperature up to 700 degrees Fahrenheit, this is the grill from the future. There's even an app you can download to track cook times and monitor the heat.
Make Gaucho-style feasts with this grill from Tagwood
Who says Gaucho-style cooking can't be luxurious? Made with durable steel, Tagwood's BBQ Argentine Santa Maria Wood Fire & Charcoal Gaucho Grill is perfect for cooking Brazilian picanha or churrasco over charcoal or wood. With 710 square inches of grilling space, this option seems like a great value for $5,000 partially assembled (or about $5,400 fully assembled).
Enjoy ample cooking space on this Traeger grill
One of the most premium options offered by Traeger — the Timberline XL — is priced at around $5,000. With 1,320 square inches of grill space, you can grill, smoke, and sear a bunch of food at once. The insulated wood pellet grill even has a sensor that lets you know when it's time to refill.