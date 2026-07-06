The Convenience Store That Sells Bacon Grease By The Bucket

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Gas station convenience stores in the U.S. have taken on a life of their own, transitioning from simple stops where travelers could fuel up, grab a super-tasty hot dog and a drink, and then hit the road again, to enormous, sprawling destinations, with everything from massive food courts to gift shops filled with all kinds of branded goods. Wally's is a good example of one such enterprise, though it is still in the early days of growth, and — to our knowledge — doesn't sell a bucket of bacon grease, like its rival chain Buc-ee's. Yes, the convenience store chain that started the massive travel center trend (and is known for its squeaky-clean restrooms) carries equally massive containers of the rendered pork fat.

Clocking in at a whopping 7.5 pounds, these gargantuan tubs, which more closely resemble a bucket in which you'd buy winter salt for laying down on ice, are much larger than the typical 14-ounce tubs that the brand, BaconUp, sells on places like Amazon. And Redditors are tickled by their presence in Buc-ee's stores, with one commenting on a thread that features an image of these buckets stacked on a pallet, "I actually just looked for this at HEB. [Buc'ee's] has out-Texas'd HEB," while another proclaimed it was the "most Buc-ee's thing" to which they had borne witness in days.