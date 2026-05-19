Buc-Ee's Midwest Rival Is Giving The Chain Serious Competition

Some Buc-ee's stores bring in over 20,000 people per day; on average, a Buc-ee's makes over $3 million a year. And when the first location in Ohio opened in 2026, the store made over $1 million in a single day. All of this is a clear sign that whatever the gas station-convenience megastore, whose mascot is a beaver, is doing, it's doing right. It doesn't seem like anything could compete with this Texas-based chain with a little over 50 locations across the U.S., but one new rival has emerged. In 2020, the first Wally's location opened in Pontiac, Illinois, and the much-smaller chain has been making Buc-ee's-worthy waves ever since.

Though Wally's currently only operates two stores (the second is also in the Midwest — located in Fenton, Missouri), it is nonetheless drawing crowds of curious travelers and novelty seekers, thanks to its super-clean restrooms, fun, fresh food, and even dedicated retail space. It does tend to draw comparisons to Buc-ee's; Wally's takes after the larger chain, which sells 14 flavors of beef jerky, by offering up its own jerky bar, and both travelers' stations offer a variety of barbecue menu items.

But where Wally's really differentiates itself is in its retro "road trip" theme and branding, which populates everything from its gift shop to the cartoon bear mascot to its tagline, which reads "Home of the Great American Road Trip." Wally's might not yet rival Buc-ee's in number of locations or people served, but given enough time, the ever-expanding chain will be one to watch. Buc-ee's better sleep with one eye open.