Don't Throw Away Bacon Grease: Use It In Your Bird Feeder Instead

Oh, bacon grease. How can such a messy cooking byproduct be such a miraculous cure-all around the kitchen? What other food item is equally adept at saving bland eggs as it is at adding a smoky, savory twist to whiskey cocktails? However, it turns out its uses go even beyond the realms of culinary and mixological arts — your bacon grease can also be repurposed to make bird food.

If you've never heard of suet before — or if you've heard the term but don't know what it is — it's a type of bird food made from rendered animal fat, which is then mixed with other forms of food like birdseed, nuts, or berries. It's nutritious for the animals and can give them a great jolt of energy, while also appealing to a wider range of birds than other types of feed.

To make this, you'll first need a suet feeder and a suet mold. Fill the mold with a good amount of birdseed, then top it off with the bacon grease you've collected and pop it in the freezer until it solidifies. Once it has formed a solid block, take it out of the freezer, place it into the suet feeder, and hang it outside. It's important to use the most natural bacon you can find, as many commercial bacon varieties contain preservatives that can be harmful to birds over time. You'll also want to strain the grease once or twice to remove impurities.