10 Gas Grill Accessories You Need For Your Summer Cookout

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Whether you're just cooking a couple of patties or looking to feed a crowd of dozens, your grill accessories can decide whether it's an enjoyable experience or one full of guesswork and headache. Most affordable grilling tools are interchangeable between charcoal and gas, but if you have a propane grill, then looking for some gas-specific accessories can be a game-changer.

Accessories made for gas grills often capitalize on the unique shape of the appliance. Whether that's a magnet that sticks to a metal surface or a hook you can attach to a side table, manufacturers know that grill masters love their tools. The key is to find something that makes your job more convenient or expands the types of recipes you can make, from a simple tool caddy to a smoker kit. While something like a natural gas converter might cost you a pretty penny, most tools should be easy on your wallet or at least have a range of price points that let you find something that works for your needs.

Keep a close eye on the materials of anything you buy. Some things are easy to pack up and take inside once you're done, so these should be easy to clean and store. Others, however, are meant to live more or less permanently attached to your grill, so they should have sturdy materials that can put up with changing weather without falling apart. Keep in mind that prices and availability may vary.