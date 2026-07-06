10 Gas Grill Accessories You Need For Your Summer Cookout
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether you're just cooking a couple of patties or looking to feed a crowd of dozens, your grill accessories can decide whether it's an enjoyable experience or one full of guesswork and headache. Most affordable grilling tools are interchangeable between charcoal and gas, but if you have a propane grill, then looking for some gas-specific accessories can be a game-changer.
Accessories made for gas grills often capitalize on the unique shape of the appliance. Whether that's a magnet that sticks to a metal surface or a hook you can attach to a side table, manufacturers know that grill masters love their tools. The key is to find something that makes your job more convenient or expands the types of recipes you can make, from a simple tool caddy to a smoker kit. While something like a natural gas converter might cost you a pretty penny, most tools should be easy on your wallet or at least have a range of price points that let you find something that works for your needs.
Keep a close eye on the materials of anything you buy. Some things are easy to pack up and take inside once you're done, so these should be easy to clean and store. Others, however, are meant to live more or less permanently attached to your grill, so they should have sturdy materials that can put up with changing weather without falling apart. Keep in mind that prices and availability may vary.
Propane tank scales let you know how much longer you can grill
There are plenty of hacks to tell you how much gas is left in your propane tank, but sometimes you want an exact answer that doesn't require any tricks. These simple hook scales go by weight, so once they're calibrated for your specific tank, all you have to do is hook them through your tank's handle and hold it off the ground to know exactly how much you have left.
Ozeri LS2 Propane Tank Scale can be found on Amazon for $24.95.
Wood grate scrapers are easy on metal
Replacing a grill grate is a pain, but it only becomes more expensive when you have to find the size and model specific to your exact gas grill. Fortunately, a wooden scraper, used while the grate is still hot, forms perfect grooves that are tough enough to remove gunk but soft enough to prevent scratching and removing any protective coatings.
Laboos' Wooden Barbecue Grill Scraper can be found on Amazon for $18.99.
Charcoal converter trays give you the best of both worlds
The debate over gas or charcoal grills will never end (even Ina Garten has weighed in), but fortunately you can bypass it entirely and never have to choose! These heavy-duty trays are made to stand up to tons of heat and come in enough different sizes that you should have no problem throwing together a quick charcoal conversion whenever you feel the need for a little extra smokiness.
Napoleon Cast Iron Charcoal and Smoker Tray can be found on Amazon for $64.99.
Propane tank covers protect the most important part of your grill
While manufacturers design propane tanks to be heavy, sturdy, and weather-resistant, they're still metal and prone to normal wear and tear. Since a new tank can cost you upwards of $60, covers are a much cheaper investment that extend the longevity of your current tank while also hiding (and preventing) any unsightly dings, scratches, and rusty patches.
Unicook Propane Tank Cover can be found on Amazon for $15.95.
Propane tank carrying handles make refills easier
There's probably nothing in the cooking world more awkward to lift, handle, and refill than a propane tank. Fortunately, their almost universal design works perfectly with this ergonomic handle that loops through the top component to make getting a grip and hauling them around much easier. It can support up to 100 pounds.
Ergonomic Propane Tank Carrying Handle can be found on Amazon for $16.99.
Grill lights let you see every little detail for a low price
Whether you're getting up early or grilling out late, cooking without the sun means you're flying blind. But over the years, so many manufacturers have started making handle-mounted lights that this is a problem of the past, and there's nothing stopping you from cooking exactly when you want for however long you want. This light by Oatislife has two brightness levels, and it is waterproof.
This LED Grill Light can be found on Amazon for $29.99.
Magnetic drink holders are perfect for gas grilling
Every grillmaster needs to focus on themselves, rather than the food, and a magnetic drink holder is the best way to do this. When your side tables and grates are covered in food, the last thing you want to do is take up space, so why not slap a cupholder on the side of your grill to stay refreshed while you cook?
U.S. General Magnetic Cup Holder can be found at Harbor Freight for $11.99.
Silicone mats keep your tools and station clean and organized
While you should always give your grill a wipe down before you start cooking, sometimes you don't want to put utensils directly on your grill's side tables. That's where some handy silicone mats with divots and holders come in, giving you a clean surface that's easy to toss in the dishwasher or hose down after.
These Silicone Tool Mats can be found on Amazon for $15.99.
Rolling grill baskets take up less space and are easier to use
Traditional grill baskets can take up a lot of horizontal space — prime real estate you could be using for proteins. These rolling baskets, however, are far more compact, easy to turn, and even come with removable handles, so you don't have to worry about them burning or leaving them over a cool zone with the burners turned off.
Ivtivfu Rolling Grill Baskets can be found on Amazon for $23.99.
Grill caddies are the best way to efficiently use your grill's side tables
When you need to haul a lot of things to your grill and don't have much space to put them, you need a grill caddy. Covered in hooks, holders, and baskets, you won't believe how many tools, cutlery, and condiments you can fit in such a small space.
This Geesta Outdoor Grill Caddy can be found on Amazon for $38.99.