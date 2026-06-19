Can You Clean The Outdoor Grill If It's Still Hot?
Just because your outdoor grill is durable and made to be banged around a bit doesn't mean you can leave it unwashed season after season. Regular cleaning prevents you from replacing parts, or even entire setups, and fire is one of the best sanitizers on the planet. However, when it comes to whether you should let it cool off before scrubbing it, the answer isn't quite as straightforward as a simple yes or no.
Ultimately, whether or not you should clean your grill while it's hot depends entirely on what sort of tool you're using. While you should never clean it with a wire brush, there's nothing wrong with balling up some aluminum foil and scraping carbonized crud off the grates while a fire crackles below. Using a durable abrasive over heat makes stuck-on messes easier to scrape off while sanitizing the surface your food touches. You can even clean your hot grate with an onion or something else disposable, provided you don't mind it burning a little bit.
However, if you plan on using any water, chemical agent, or plastic brush, definitely wait for it to cool first. A hot grate, especially one still over flames, can melt or ignite delicate scrubbers and create a bigger mess than the one you started with. If you clean dirty grill grates with oven cleaner or anything else you can't ingest, you'll just end up producing noxious fumes and preventing the parts from soaking properly.
Proper grate maintenance saves time, money, and hassle
While replacement grates usually aren't prohibitively expensive, it can be pretty annoying to hunt down the exact size and shape you need from the manufacturer. Plus, they're designed to last for years, if not decades, when properly cared for, so provided you clean them thoroughly and preserve them in the offseason, you'll have a working grill for quite some time.
Depending on how often you grill, giving your grates a deep clean before, in the middle of, and at the end of grilling season is the best way to guarantee their longevity. Remember, these are pretty durable slabs of metal, so you don't have to get too fancy or even spring for specialty cleaners. If you have stainless steel grates, just soak them for an hour or two in plenty of soapy water, then scrub them down until clean.
If you have cast-iron grates, however, you'll want to avoid soaking them, as this tends to accelerate rusting. Instead, scrub them clean over moderate heat and give them a thorough wipe-down with a damp cloth once they have cooled down enough to touch safely. Afterward, you'll want to season them with a thin layer of high-smoke-point oil and blast them with heat to develop a thick layer of seasoning. This is especially important to do before the winter, as long periods of disuse tend to encourage bacteria and mold buildup that may erode metal.