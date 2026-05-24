12 Affordable Grilling Tools To Buy On Amazon
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Whether you want to take advantage of long summer days or you simply are desperate for some perfectly grilled skirt steak, you've decided it's time to deck out your grill with the best — but most affordable — tools. Whether you're working with gas, pellets, or charcoal, you're going to need some extra equipment to get the most out of your cooking station. Some items are pretty obvious: a good set of long-handled tongs, a thermometer, something to clean things with, and a steady supply of your favorite beverage. It's thirsty work standing so close to the heat, after all.
However, you'll also want certain utensils and other gear that might not be immediately apparent. If you plan on making a lot of veggies, you'll want some kind of basket to hold everything together. Then, if you want to grill large slabs of meat, you may want something like a resting blanket to protect them as the juices resettle. Luckily, you can snag all of this top-tier gear without breaking the bank on Amazon (though keep in mind that prices may vary as deals and stock levels shift).
Get the perfect doneness with a meat thermometer
One of the most important things you can have when grilling is a proper digital thermometer, and you can snag one for only $6.96. This model by Giftsfaloy, in particular, is waterproof, which is an added bonus when cooking outdoors. Plus, it's magnetic and comes with a large hanging hole, so you can store it in multiple ways right on your grill itself.
But why is it vital? Because you cannot reliably tell when meat is done by visual cues alone. Not only does cooking to the right temperature keep you safe, but it also helps prevent your meat from drying out and turning to leather.
Stop the flare-ups with grill mats
A grill mat — like this set of six by Renook — can help stop flare-ups while also keeping smaller foods from falling between the grates. Just make sure you don't use these on high heat, as they're only rated to roughly 400 degrees Fahrenheit. This set costs only $14.99.
Rest your meat safely in this blanket
If you plan on cooking large slabs of meat — think brisket, turkey, ham, or pork shoulder — you're going to need to let them rest for an extended period of time. The bigger the cut, the longer it should rest. A resting blanket will help keep everything at a safe temperature. This model by Romanticist is leakproof and has five layers of insulation. Plus, it comes with a stainless steel spatula, two bottles, and silicone gloves, all for only $11.99.
Prep, cut, wash, and chop with this prep tub
One of the best aspects of grilling is getting to socialize while you cook. Rather than heading into the kitchen and back out repeatedly, you can get a barbecue prep tub, like this one from Meegoo for $23.99. It can function as a tub for marinating or storing meat, a camping sink for washing produce, or even a cutting board for your vegetables.
Get the whole kit and kaboodle
Really starting from scratch? You can't go wrong with this three-piece stainless steel set, which comes with a grill glove, from Cuisinart. You'll get a set of tongs, a grill fork, and a large spatula for $26.24. Each handle is 12 inches long, so you can comfortably work over a hot flame.
Keep the flames at bay with steel tongs
Even if you don't want to buy a full set, you'll need at least one pair of extra-long stainless steel tongs, like this pair from Cuisinart for $11.93. At a whopping 16 inches long, you'll be able to safely grab things from the literal fire itself. Plus, they have a pull-lock design, making them much easier to store.
Brush on your sauce or marinade safely
Whether you're adding more of your favorite barbecue sauce to your chicken or brushing on marinade near the end of grilling your pork or beef, you'll need heat-safe brushes. Turn to silicone, like this two-pack from the Anaeat Store for only $6.29. Safe to nearly 450 degrees Fahrenheit, these can handle high heat while letting you add flavor safely.
Ditch unsafe bristles for steam
Now, not to be contentious, but you shouldn't clean your grill with a wire brush. It's dangerous because steel bristles can come loose and wind up in your food. If you want to get things super hygienic, you'll need a real tool, like this grill brush that uses steam instead of bristles. If you're a Prime member, you can get it half off for $35.99. Not only do you get a steam pad to loosen caked-on gunk, but you'll also benefit from its heavy-duty scraper.
Glove it up and grab your meat right off the grill
For less than $10, why not try out these extreme heat- and cut-resistant gloves that double as oven mitts from Fitfiv? You can place your meat straight onto an open flame or remove it safely with ease. Heck, with a heat tolerance of more than 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit, you can even take baked goods right out of the oven. With a handy hanging loop, they'll store easily, too.
Conquer kebabs with this grill basket
For perfect grilled vegetables, you'll need a way to keep them from falling through the grates. You can skewer them, sure, but if you want a reusable option, get a grill basket, like this one from Shizzo for $25.99. It's stainless steel and foldable, and it also has a detachable handle, making it the perfect travel companion if you're cooking away from home, such as while camping.
Keep it tidy with a tray
Grill baskets are great, but a really solid alternative is a stainless steel tray, like this one from Onlyfire for $14.99. It's like a grill mat and basket got together and made a beautiful baby — one that stops your veggies from falling to a fiery death or your meat from turning to charcoal over a direct flame.
Hold your tools in place while you grill
So, you've bought everything — every tool and cleaning utensil you can think of. Now it's time to get organized with a SmartKempt silicone side shelf pad. Available for $8.99 for Prime members, it's got built-in bottle holders, tool slots, and even a drip tray to contain any mess your meat or vegetables make. Plus, because it's made from silicone, it can tolerate temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can place it right up against the heat where it's most convenient.