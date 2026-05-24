12 Affordable Grilling Tools To Buy On Amazon

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Whether you want to take advantage of long summer days or you simply are desperate for some perfectly grilled skirt steak, you've decided it's time to deck out your grill with the best — but most affordable — tools. Whether you're working with gas, pellets, or charcoal, you're going to need some extra equipment to get the most out of your cooking station. Some items are pretty obvious: a good set of long-handled tongs, a thermometer, something to clean things with, and a steady supply of your favorite beverage. It's thirsty work standing so close to the heat, after all.

However, you'll also want certain utensils and other gear that might not be immediately apparent. If you plan on making a lot of veggies, you'll want some kind of basket to hold everything together. Then, if you want to grill large slabs of meat, you may want something like a resting blanket to protect them as the juices resettle. Luckily, you can snag all of this top-tier gear without breaking the bank on Amazon (though keep in mind that prices may vary as deals and stock levels shift).