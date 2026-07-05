11 Ways Panera Bread Has Completely Fallen Off For Customers

For those who remember the early days of Panera Bread, the fast-casual chain built on affordable, quality food and freshly-baked bread, you might be disappointed in what the brand has become. You wouldn't be alone, either.

For the last few years, the internet has been flooded with complaints from customers noting a drastic decline in Panera's business practices. Reviewers have complained about everything from food prep and quality to climbing prices. But during its heyday in the early 2000s, Panera Bread was on top of its game. Opened in 1987 as the St. Louis Bread Company (the new name, Spanish for "bread basket," came in 1997) the business was built on providing, as its name suggested, fresh breads, along with pastries, bagels, soups, sandwiches, and salads. Panera's affordable, high-quality foods and comfortable cafés — many complete with fireplaces and cozy booths — quickly made the company popular.

Now, though, that luster has faded. A host of issues, from ownership changes to menu overhauls, legal problems, as well as quality and staffing cuts have caused Panera to fall out of favor with customers.