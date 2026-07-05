American Vs Italian-Style Grilling: Here's How The Grill Types Differ

For Americans, the word 'grill' instantly brings to mind the joys of the backyard: an afternoon in the sun, smoke emanating from the cooker, slapping meat and corn rubbed with spices and all kinds of sauces onto the fire. The Italian grill experience, or "grigliata", on the other hand, is a slightly different ritual: No less important to the country's culinary identity, but usually simpler and more spontaneous.

American and Italian-style grilling are united by their shared association with festivies, albeit different ones. In the U.S., a grill cookout is almost as central to the 4th of July as the Star-Spangled Banner. In Italy, it's typically associated with Easter Monday, or "Pasquetta", where Italians often make the most of the spring balminess and head to the countryside for a grigliata picnic, as well as Ferragosto, the country's mid-August public holiday.

The main differences boil down to the prevailing flavors. With American grills, flavors and textures are built and stacked on top of each other, almost like a smoky lasagne: you first cook your meat (or fish), and then develop the flavor profile by adding smoke, marinades, rubs, and sauces. After that, you let everything cook for as long as the cut demands. Where the U.S. treats grilled foods like a meticulous construction project, built carefully with a rich intersection of taste and texture, Italy lets the food speak for itself — and the fire does most of the work.