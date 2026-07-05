Why White Castle Burger Patties Have Holes In Them

While America is packed with standard fast food giants like McDonald's and Burger King, most of them stick relatively close to the classic backyard burger. Some chains, though, come with truly unique ideas of what a burger can or should be. In-N-Out is known for its semi-secret customizations, and there's Wendy's square burger, of course. But one of the most unique and longstanding takes on the simple, classic dish comes from White Castle, and it might surprise you to learn that its sliders have had five holes in them since 1947. And those holes are all about adding flavor.

According to the White Castle website, the idea came from an operator in Cincinnati named Earl Howell. A batch of sliders at White Castle starts with a bed of onions on the grill. The holey patties are placed directly on top, allowing the moisture and flavor from the aromatics to heat through the meat. This creates their iconic taste — a famously steamed, rather than grilled, burger. Because of the five holes, the patties don't have to be flipped, and they cook faster, allowing White Castle to get them out to hungry customers as quickly as possible.