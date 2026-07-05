How Ina Garten Designed Her Thriving Vegetable Garden

The key to any vegetable garden is the layout, from how much sun everything gets to how much room there is for weeds. When Ina Garten put hers together, she focused on creating several square-shaped plots with optimal dimensions that allowed her to work easily and let the plants thrive.

One of the most detrimental beginner gardening mistakes is using too much space. While this won't completely sabotage your harvest, it does make reaching your plants and weeding more difficult. Too much space means you'll have to step on and compact your soil — plus it only leaves more room for weeds to flourish and compete with your veggies for nutrients. Even the easiest vegetables to grow need some amount of attention, and giving yourself just enough space to work and for the plants to grow makes your job easier and tasks more effective.

A good rule of thumb is to make sure you don't need to stretch more than three feet to reach a plant. A three-by-three box or a row no wider than six feet accomplishes this quite well, and this design is great for just about any plant. Things that like being planted densely, like lavender, go in her square plots — while she reserves her longer rows for easy garden vegetables, like kale and lettuce. This also gives her enough customization to plant whatever she wants, leaving space for huge stakes for even bigger tomatoes or just a particularly lovely flower patch (via YouTube).