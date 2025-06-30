One Of The Easiest Garden Vegetables To Grow Is A Leafy Green

Whether you're looking for a leafy green as a base for your salad or a filling for your sandwich, or you're on the hunt for an easy alternative to canned greens, growing them yourself may be the best option. However, if you're not seasoned, it may not seem so simple to harvest your own. So, to find out what plant is perfect for the beginning gardener, Food Republic reached out to Tammy Sons, the founder and CEO of TN Nursery. "Kale has always been one of my favorite greens to recommend as a first-time gardening success story," she said. "Kale is easy and prolific. ... It's a reliable, nutrient-packed food, and it's rather attractive out in the garden too."

To get started, simply grab a seed starting tray, a seed starting mix, and seeds. There are a variety of different types of kale, so you can choose the one that you like best. Then, you can use a grow light to start the plants off indoors before transferring them. According to Sons, it doesn't take much to get your kale growing strong — there are only a few necessary requirements. "It does need about 6 hours of sun in a location that has well-draining soil, or a very large container," she said. "I usually give my kale plants about 12 to 18 [inches] of space each, and they seem to really appreciate it."

No indoor artificial light? No problem. You can also easily purchase plants from a local grower and transfer them to your garden or outdoor planters. Bear in mind that kale sows best from March to June, but you can plant out from May to July.