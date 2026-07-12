Here's The Average Lifespan Of A KitchenAid Stand Mixer

KitchenAid stand mixers are a marvelous addition to any home cook's toolkit. These heavy-duty countertop appliances have a number of different uses, from kneading dough for pizza to making ice cream and, if you have the right attachments, grinding meat or even making the homemade pasta of your dreams. They're real workhorses in the kitchen, but they're not cheap by any means; the lowest-priced model is still well over $300 at full price, and the most expensive one can run you over $1,000. It's an investment appliance for sure, so you would be smart to wonder just how many years you can expect to get out of it. As it happens, you will almost certainly get your money's worth out of a KitchenAid stand mixer; when properly cared for, it can last decades — it might even outlive you.

Yes, KitchenAid mixers earn their reputation for durability, and there are many anecdotal stories of these appliances lasting 20, 30, even 40 years (which makes their one-year warranty seem comically sparse, but it is what it is). One of the biggest factors that impacts a mixer's lifespan is regularly using lower-wattage models for bigger-wattage jobs. Using an Artisan Mini to arduously knead double batches of pizza dough a few times a week will result in much quicker gear wear. The larger capacity, heavier-duty mixers can be quite expensive, we know, but be honest with yourself about how you plan on using it when choosing a model to get the best lifespan.