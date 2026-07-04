This Wawa Secret Menu Item Is Around $5 – And Perfect For Rainy Days

Wawa is a chain of convenience stores that started in Pennsylvania in 1902, primarily selling high-quality dairy products before expanding to food markets in the 1960s, made-to-order foods in the 1980s, and gas stations in the 1990s. The gas station and convenience store chain is now available in many states, and offers many affordable meals and snacks, but its employees know how to really take advantage of the customizable options to get the best deals. On Reddit, some Wawa employees shared their hacks for making the most of the associate menu for shift meals with off-the-menu items, including an affordable comfort food that's perfect for a rainy day.

According to one user, you can make something that resembles chicken and dumplings by ordering a "small [Chicken Corn Chowder soup] from the $1 menu and a buttered biscuit. Ask them to put the biscuit in a bowl and then pour the soup on top."

The deal looked too good to pass up, so I tried ordering online from my neighborhood Wawa, only to run into a few issues. There was no $1 menu available online, and the only soup available was chicken noodle. I added it to my cart anyway, along with a biscuit, and it came out to just over $5 before taxes. Still — it's a good value for a quick, convenient meal that you'd be hard-pressed to find at any other gas station or convenience store.