What's The Average Lifespan Of Your Smart Fridge?

Refrigerators are an investment; no matter what brand or model you buy, you will spend at least hundreds of dollars for a basic, no-frills appliance, and if you opt for a premium, top-of-the-line fridge, you'll likely spend thousands. Of course, the trade-off is that it will last you an average of a dozen years, so you have over a decade to get your money's worth, right? Well, maybe. Kitchen technology has come a long way in the last 20 years, and smart fridges have become more common in American kitchens (it's the most popular smart appliance for this room). But all that tech comes with a price because the smart features on your fridge might only last up to two years, while the cooling capabilities bang on for the typical dozen.

Many smart refrigerators come equipped with internet connectivity, touch screens, and apps, hyper-sensitive sensors that can actually modify the temperature based on your everyday household activities, and even cameras that allow you to look and see what you have in stock (despite this, some think mid-century fridges were actually smarter than today's versions). Those features are possible because of software, much like the type in your phone or computer, and like those, it requires updates. But if appliance companies stop offering updates for your fridge, which they can and do, you'll be left with a non-smart refrigerator for which you paid a smart-device price.