15 Must-Have Five Below Candies You Need To Try
I consider myself a candy connoisseur, so the selection at most supermarkets, pharmacies, and convenience stores hardly ever excites me. If you're anything like me, and like treats that are out of the ordinary and give your tastebuds a jolt, you may seek out specialty stores, international groceries, or order things online. I was that way, too — until I discovered Five Below. This chain is a step above dollar stores and sells everything from pajamas and headphones to sheet masks and pool toys, including a wide selection of unique and vintage candies.
For an aficionado like myself, though, not everything at Five Below is terribly special. Some items may look novel to a small child, such as eyeball-shaped gummy candies, but I already lived the life of squeeze-tube bubblegum and candy beepers in the '90s. If you're looking beyond a product's visual appeal to satisfy your sweet tooth and are craving interesting flavors and textures, this discount retailer doesn't disappoint. Take a look at these 15 Five Below candies you need to try. Keep in mind that prices may vary, and while many of these are available online, they may not be present at your local store.
These squishy, creamy candies are not your average gummies
Bubs are a line of Swedish-inspired candies available at Five Below. They're technically gummies, but have a squishier texture bordering on marshmallows. Some flavors, such as strawberry vanilla and banana toffee, have creamy flavors you may not expect from gummies.
Bubs can be found at Five Below for $3.
Squashies are a fluffy take on gummies with fruity flavors
Smarties Squashies are another gummy candy with a foamy consistency, making them a little fluffier than Bubs. They come in three flavors: raspberry and cream, sour cherry and apple, and mixed fruit.
Smarties Squashies are available at Five Below for $3.
Sweet dreams are made of these strawberry candies
These Swedish-style candies are like little clouds, with a meltingly tender texture and creamy flavor that may remind some of Eton Mess. The flavor reminds me of what Strawberry Shortcake dolls used to smell like.
Amos Strawberry Dream is available at Five Below for $5.
These soft candies make you foam at the mouth (in a good way)
These fizzy candies tickle your tongue like a carbonated drink as they gently foam and dissolve. They remind me a little of Bubblizz, a popular French candy.
Amos Fizzy Soda can be found at Five Below for $5.
This candy has peelable layers and juicy centers
I first encountered these gummies while living in China, and they confused me until a local friend explained them to me. The whole candy is edible, and you don't need to peel them to enjoy them. They just give you the sensory pleasure of peeling a small fruit. They're available in over 16 flavors ranging from common ones, such as cherry and watermelon, to tropical flavors, including passion fruit and lychee. There are even matcha and cherry blossom options!
Peelerz are available at Five Below for $2.
Influencers love this cute, edible stress ball
This paw-shaped marshmallow is said to be "influencer famous" on the label because some influencers have shown this candy off online. It's a super-squishy marshmallow that can be used as a stress ball. It even comes with a packet of sprinkles you can knead into the treat to let out your frustrations before gobbling them all up. It has a "rainbow" flavor similar in taste to Funfetti cake.
Taba Mallow Influencer Famous Marshmallow Paw is available at Five Below for $5.
These hyperrealistic candies can make you feel like you're in a 4D movie
Many gummies have pretty simple shapes. The ones that are supposed to look like objects or characters may require you to squint and use your imagination to figure out what they're supposed to represent. That's not the case with these Amos 4D gummies, which come in hyperrealistic shapes such as fruit, seashells, and goldfish. They're available in eight fruity flavors.
Amos 4D Gummies can be found at Five Below for $4.
Enjoy a classic candy bear with a spicy Mexican kick
Tajín, a citrusy Mexican chili salt, has blown up outside its country of origin as more people learn how great it is on just about everything, including on a fruit salad. Now you can get your favorite gummy bears coated in the spicy seasoning, along with classic gummy rings in flavors such as peach, mango, and watermelon.
Snak Club Tajín Gummy Bears are available at Five Below for $5.
Japan meets Dubai in this multi-textured treat
This is fusion cuisine at its sweetest: Japanese-inspired, chocolate-flavored mochi surrounding a Middle Eastern-inspired filling of crunchy kadaif and pistachio cream. If you love to experience a bunch of different textures at once, this is the candy for you.
You can find Pocas Hello Mochi Dubai Style Chocolate Flavored Mochi at Five Below for $5.
Don't confuse this candy with your favorite hot sauce
This isn't candy flavored like sriracha, but rather a hot-and-sour, mango-flavored liquid candy in a squeeze bottle reminiscent of the famous Asian-style hot sauce. It's similar to many types of squirtable Mexican candies. You can shock your friends by squeezing it directly into your mouth, or you can add it to fruit, snacks, or even to an easy, tangy mangonada.
Souracha Howlers Mango & Lime Candy Sauce is available at Five Below for $2.
This cotton candy has a distinctive flavor with 23 tasting notes
Five Below sells a variety of uncommon cotton candy flavors, including a few options inspired by popular soft drinks, such as A&W root beer and Hawaiian Punch. However, I've always considered Dr. Pepper to be a more niche flavor, even though it's a personal favorite, which is why it was a pleasant surprise to find it in cotton candy. You can now enjoy this distinctive soda's 23 flavors in a fairground favorite.
Dr. Pepper Cotton Candy can be found at Five Below for $4.
This candy gives you all the marshmallows from your breakfast cereal
If you were someone who ate all the marshmallows from the box of Lucky Charms when you were a kid, this candy has your name written all over it. Not only are they deliciously nostalgic straight from the bag, but you can add them to almost anything, from sundaes to brownies.
You can find Mallow Pop Rainbow Dehydrated Marshmallows at Five Below for $2.
These classic lollipops now feature a controversial flavor
Some flavors of Dum-Dums are controversial, such as root beer or butterscotch, but I'm sure no other variety raises as many eyebrows as pickle-flavored lollipops. It's not as weird as it sounds, though, if you like a little savoriness with your sweets. Just maybe don't give them out on Halloween — unless you prefer handing out more tricks than treats.
Dum-Dums Flavor Vault Pickle Lollipops can be found at Five Below for $1.50.
Try this riff on Dubai chocolate if you're tired of pistachio
It was only a matter of time before someone took Dubai chocolate and changed it around. Not everyone likes the hairy texture of kadaif, and some are allergic to pistachios. This version, filled with cookie butter and crunchy bits, may be a perfect option if you were ever curious about trying the viral chocolate bar, but didn't find the fillings appealing. Or if you just really love cookie butter.
Gudlife By Astor Chocolate Dubai Style Cookie Butter Krunch is available at Five Below for $5.
These adorable chocolates are a replacement for a banned European favorite
If you still bemoan the lack of Kinder Eggs in the United States, take heart. Not all is lost. Yowie is an oblong, monster-shaped chocolate that hides a surprise toy. If you're wondering how this is allowed in the U.S. but not its European equivalent, it's because the former protects the toy inside a plastic egg, and then covers it in chocolate, making it safer for kids to consume.
Yowie Surprise Inside Chocolate Egg is available at Five Below for $4.