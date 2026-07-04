15 Must-Have Five Below Candies You Need To Try

I consider myself a candy connoisseur, so the selection at most supermarkets, pharmacies, and convenience stores hardly ever excites me. If you're anything like me, and like treats that are out of the ordinary and give your tastebuds a jolt, you may seek out specialty stores, international groceries, or order things online. I was that way, too — until I discovered Five Below. This chain is a step above dollar stores and sells everything from pajamas and headphones to sheet masks and pool toys, including a wide selection of unique and vintage candies.

For an aficionado like myself, though, not everything at Five Below is terribly special. Some items may look novel to a small child, such as eyeball-shaped gummy candies, but I already lived the life of squeeze-tube bubblegum and candy beepers in the '90s. If you're looking beyond a product's visual appeal to satisfy your sweet tooth and are craving interesting flavors and textures, this discount retailer doesn't disappoint. Take a look at these 15 Five Below candies you need to try. Keep in mind that prices may vary, and while many of these are available online, they may not be present at your local store.