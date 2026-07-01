These 10 Costco Kitchen Gadgets Over $100 Are Worth The Price Tag
Costco is well known for its great deals on bulk items, its cult-status food court with really tasty hot dogs, and its often discounted appliances. But don't think that discounted means cheap, as some of these items can cost you a pretty penny. Nevertheless, some are quite a bit more affordable at this members-only warehouse club than at other retailers; Costco sometimes has some appliances and gadgets that are exclusive to this chain, and there are always limited-time promotions.
All things considered, though, not everything there is worth the money. When it comes to small kitchen appliances, there are a lot of things at Costco that Alton Brown may refer to as "unitaskers" and some things that may even seem pointless, especially if you have to pay a lot of money for them. Even so, there are a few gems that cost over $100 and are definitely worth the price tag. Below are 10 of these items ranked from least to most expensive. Keep in mind that not all of these gadgets may be available at every location, and that prices may vary.
Our Place induction plate set has everything you need to get to cooking
This induction hotplate set is perfect for a first apartment or as a gift for a college student. The induction cooktop is one of the safest options as it will only produce heat when touching a pan, which is included in this kit, along with a lid, steamer basket, wooden spatula, and matching silicone mitts. It's also available in three different colors to match your decor.
The Our Place Induction Plate and Always Pan with Hot Grips is available at Costco for $149.99.
Get nugget ice on demand with this countertop appliance
If you don't want to visit Sonic to buy bags of its nugget ice, this countertop Frigidaire icemaker can make up to 33 pounds of the crunchy frozen pellets in a day, and it only takes 15 minutes to produce a batch of ice. What's best is that you don't need to connect this to a water line, meaning you can transport this gadget anywhere you can plug it into a standard outlet. It also features a self-cleaning function, and any melted ice gets reconverted to ice nuggets.
The Frigidaire Gallery Crunch Countertop Nugget Ice Maker is available at Costco for $149.99.
You may no longer need your oven with this multi-function air fryer
This large-capacity air fryer and convection oven from Cuisinart may just render your oven into a storage cabinet. It can do all the features of that big, hot box, like roasting, broiling, baking, and keeping food warm. It also includes many air fryer preset functions, making it a breeze to cook up some of your favorites, like fries and wings. And unlike smaller models, this one can cook up a holiday roast.
The Cuisinart Extra-Large 26L 10-in-1 Digital Air Fryer Oven is available at Costco for $199.99.
Make any type of pizza (plus sides) with this indoor pizza oven
Frigidaire's countertop pizza oven heats up to a blazing 700 degrees Fahrenheit and can bake a twelve-inch pizza in about three minutes. And it doesn't have to be one style of pizza, either, as this gadget includes preset options for six different styles, including pan and New York. You can also use it as a regular oven and air fryer.
You can find the Frigidaire Indoor Countertop Pizza Oven with Air Fry and Oven Cooking Modes at Costco for $249.99.
This gadget lets you make plant-based milk from scratch in a flash
If you've ever tried freshly made soy milk, it's tough to go back to store-bought, but it can be an involved, messy process without something like Almond Cow's plant-based milk maker. It can make almost any type of non-dairy milk in just a minute and includes its own built-in strainer, so there's no need to worry about squeezing a nut bag. It also includes a 60-ounce glass jug, four smaller bottles, and a cleaning brush.
The Almond Cow Complete Plant-Based Milk System is available at Costco for $249.99.
Make homemade ice cream and yogurt with this Costco find
Many ice cream makers require you to freeze a bowl, which can take several days and may even stop freezing after prolonged use, at least in my experience. This model from Whynter lets you make back-to-back, two-quart batches of ice cream, sorbet, or gelato on a whim with its built-in compressor. Additionally, it can make homemade yogurt, which you can then seamlessly turn into frozen yogurt with the press of a button.
The Whynter 2 Quart Capacity Compressor Ice Cream Maker & Yogurt Incubator with Stainless Steel Bowl is available at Costco for $269.99.
This blender is the sleek work horse your kitchen needs
A Vitamix blender is considered to be one of the countertop kitchen appliances that every home cook needs. The Alta Pro model features a sleeker design than many older versions and includes a rest and holder for the tamper. It has settings for making frozen desserts and even hot, pureed soups, as well as a self-cleaning feature. Perhaps the most unique function of this model is that it will alert you if you need to use the tamper when things get stuck, letting you tend to other kitchen duties without having to hover over the blender.
The Vitamix Alta Pro Blender is available at Costco for $399.99.
Prepare cold-press juices and more with this quiet, mess-free juicer
If your last juicing experience included a lot of mess, a lot of noise, and not much juice for all the produce you had to jam into the hopper, then you need this Omega juicer. Its design allows you to put all your ingredients into one bowl, including whole fruit, while its auto-detect feature will adjust itself to process harder and softer items. Its slow-speed extraction squeezes out the maximum amount of juice from fruits and veggies, but the best part is that there is no pesky screen to clean.
The Omega Effortless Batch Juicer is available at Costco for $399.99.
Upgrade your vacuum sealer with a model that includes a chamber
I've gone through two mid-priced vacuum sealers already, and the third is on its last legs. You really do get what you pay for with this appliance, and if you use one a lot, you owe it to yourself to get a model like the MaxVac Pro by Lem. It does what you'd expect from a vacuum sealer, but in my experience, the chamber-type model does a better job with wet foods, including soups. It's also a slightly lighter weight than many similar types of vacuum sealers.
The MaxVac Pro Chamber Vacuum Sealer is available at Costco for $399.99.
You could open your own cafe with this all-in-one coffee maker
There's an exponential price jump here from the last item on this list, but with this coffee machine, you could probably start your own business. It features an interactive touch screen from which you can select 35 different beverage options, including regular drip coffee and cold brew. It can also prepare two drinks at the same time, includes a built-in grinder, and even lets you request a coffee from your phone.
The Bosch 800 Series Fully Automatic Espresso, Coffee, and Cold Brew Machine is available at Costco for $1699.99.