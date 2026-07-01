These 10 Costco Kitchen Gadgets Over $100 Are Worth The Price Tag

Costco is well known for its great deals on bulk items, its cult-status food court with really tasty hot dogs, and its often discounted appliances. But don't think that discounted means cheap, as some of these items can cost you a pretty penny. Nevertheless, some are quite a bit more affordable at this members-only warehouse club than at other retailers; Costco sometimes has some appliances and gadgets that are exclusive to this chain, and there are always limited-time promotions.

All things considered, though, not everything there is worth the money. When it comes to small kitchen appliances, there are a lot of things at Costco that Alton Brown may refer to as "unitaskers" and some things that may even seem pointless, especially if you have to pay a lot of money for them. Even so, there are a few gems that cost over $100 and are definitely worth the price tag. Below are 10 of these items ranked from least to most expensive. Keep in mind that not all of these gadgets may be available at every location, and that prices may vary.