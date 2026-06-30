For A Total Flavor Twist On Poutine, Add Philly Cheesesteak Ingredients

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Poutine hails from our Canadian neighbors, and what started as an after-bar dish in Quebec has turned into a snack beloved the world over. The basic formula is a base of fries, a sprinkling of cheese curds, and a savory gravy over both. However, one of the differences between poutine in Canada and the U.S. is that Americans are more willing to riff on the original and make it their own. And Chef Randy Feltis, the cook behind @KatherineWants on TikTok and the author of "Katherine Wants: The Ultimate Date Night Cookbook," has a few suggestions for how to achieve the perfect poutine-Philly cheesesteak combo.

"Start with a classic poutine, top it with chopped ribeye and caramelized onions, then finish with a drizzle of Cheese Whiz," he advised Food Republic. If you're worried that the dual cheeses on this dish — the curds and the 'Whiz — will clash, Feltis told us not to stress; they can play together just fine, as the stringy yellow stuff from a can simply adds to the decadence.

It's important not to forget, though, that the addition of ribeye and onions adds heft to the poutine, so you might want to use potato wedges, or another sturdier fry cut, such as steak fries, as the foundation, especially if you plan on eating it with your hands. Whatever type of fry you end up using, though, Feltis is a fan of keeping the whole dish fairly traditional. "It's the poutine taking the cheesesteak out on a date," he said.