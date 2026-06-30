For A Total Flavor Twist On Poutine, Add Philly Cheesesteak Ingredients
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Poutine hails from our Canadian neighbors, and what started as an after-bar dish in Quebec has turned into a snack beloved the world over. The basic formula is a base of fries, a sprinkling of cheese curds, and a savory gravy over both. However, one of the differences between poutine in Canada and the U.S. is that Americans are more willing to riff on the original and make it their own. And Chef Randy Feltis, the cook behind @KatherineWants on TikTok and the author of "Katherine Wants: The Ultimate Date Night Cookbook," has a few suggestions for how to achieve the perfect poutine-Philly cheesesteak combo.
"Start with a classic poutine, top it with chopped ribeye and caramelized onions, then finish with a drizzle of Cheese Whiz," he advised Food Republic. If you're worried that the dual cheeses on this dish — the curds and the 'Whiz — will clash, Feltis told us not to stress; they can play together just fine, as the stringy yellow stuff from a can simply adds to the decadence.
It's important not to forget, though, that the addition of ribeye and onions adds heft to the poutine, so you might want to use potato wedges, or another sturdier fry cut, such as steak fries, as the foundation, especially if you plan on eating it with your hands. Whatever type of fry you end up using, though, Feltis is a fan of keeping the whole dish fairly traditional. "It's the poutine taking the cheesesteak out on a date," he said.
Easy ways to garnish your cheesesteak poutine
Chef Randy Feltis likes the idea of this dish remaining poutine-forward. "The cheesesteak elements complement it with just the right amount of flavor and personality," he told us. But he did have one playful garnish idea that doesn't take too much away from the traditional poutine-ness while adding a cheesesteak component: sesame seeds, which he said bring to mind (and mouth) the roll that the sandwich is popularly served on.
For other garnish ideas that don't change up the traditional poutine-cheesesteak elements too much but still add a welcome bit of flavor, consider topping the plate with some greenery. That might come in the form of parsley, which adds a clean herbaceous note, or green onion or chives, both of which would give the poutine a bright, sharp finish that could help cut through the heaviness of the fries, gravy, and steak.
Finally, while Feltis did suggest using Cheese Whiz as the grand finisher, if you don't have any or can't find it, provolone is a perfectly acceptable (and traditional) substitute. Likewise, a good, strong cheddar, such as Cooper Sharp, would also make an enjoyable final touch.