The Perfect Grapefruit Summer Cocktail You Can Make With Only 2 Ingredients

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If you're already basking in the summer heat but need a fresh glass of something relaxing yet easy to make, we have the perfect cocktail for you to try: the Greyhound. What's more, it only has two ingredients: vodka and grapefruit juice. The Greyhound's first known mention dates back to Harry Craddock's 1930 "The Savoy Cocktail Book." At the time, it was made with gin, grapefruit, and ice. The ratio is simple: two parts grapefruit juice squeezed from one whole grapefruit per glass to one part vodka (you can, of course, adjust the ratio to your liking). Then, pour everything over ice, stir your drink, and garnish it with a grapefruit wedge or lime wheel. Add a salt rim, and you've got yourself a vodka salty dog.

Having only two ingredients keeps this a refreshing classic that's easy as pie to make. Since there are so few ingredients, the grapefruit has to carry the drink, so fresh juice makes all the difference — it can be tart, however! Add a little syrup if you like a sweeter drink. It's the perfect addition by the pool or over brunch with friends.

But why the switch from flavorful gin to neutral vodka? Well, by the time the 1950s rolled around, vodka was becoming much more mainstream in the United States; it let the grapefruit flavor shine more, was new and fresh, and it balanced the appeal of worldliness with the idea of being a diet alcohol. Then, a chain of popular restaurants, Post House, made the switch definitively, and the rest is history.