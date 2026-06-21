The Perfect Grapefruit Summer Cocktail You Can Make With Only 2 Ingredients
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If you're already basking in the summer heat but need a fresh glass of something relaxing yet easy to make, we have the perfect cocktail for you to try: the Greyhound. What's more, it only has two ingredients: vodka and grapefruit juice. The Greyhound's first known mention dates back to Harry Craddock's 1930 "The Savoy Cocktail Book." At the time, it was made with gin, grapefruit, and ice. The ratio is simple: two parts grapefruit juice squeezed from one whole grapefruit per glass to one part vodka (you can, of course, adjust the ratio to your liking). Then, pour everything over ice, stir your drink, and garnish it with a grapefruit wedge or lime wheel. Add a salt rim, and you've got yourself a vodka salty dog.
Having only two ingredients keeps this a refreshing classic that's easy as pie to make. Since there are so few ingredients, the grapefruit has to carry the drink, so fresh juice makes all the difference — it can be tart, however! Add a little syrup if you like a sweeter drink. It's the perfect addition by the pool or over brunch with friends.
@hellqueencocktails
Greyhound Glass: collins Garnish: grapefruit or lime 4 oz (120 ml) grapefruit juice 2 oz (60 ml) vodka Add all ingredients over ice into glass. Stir to combine. Garnish. #hellqueencocktails #drinks #bartender #bartendingschool
But why the switch from flavorful gin to neutral vodka? Well, by the time the 1950s rolled around, vodka was becoming much more mainstream in the United States; it let the grapefruit flavor shine more, was new and fresh, and it balanced the appeal of worldliness with the idea of being a diet alcohol. Then, a chain of popular restaurants, Post House, made the switch definitively, and the rest is history.
Other simple summer cocktails you can try
A Greyhound isn't the only cocktail you can try at home to keep cool on hot days. It works as a starting point for other citrusy drinks. For example, there is also the classic Paloma, which has tequila, lime and grapefruit juice, and club soda. In addition, a screwdriver cocktail uses vodka and orange juice instead of grapefruit. What do all these drinks have in common, besides their short ingredient lists? They're bright, tart, and primed for summer.
If you're serving a Greyhound for a few people, juice the grapefruit ahead of time and keep it chilled, then stir each drink over ice when needed. For another low-effort summer cocktail, our two-ingredient watermelon follows the same idea: fresh fruit, a staple spirit, and barely any prep. And if you already have sangria on the menu, adding a little mint goes a long way to bring summer notes. All of these, especially the Greyhound, are the perfect start to any outdoor hangout!