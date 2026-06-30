Does Olive Garden Serve Pizza Outside The US?

Olive Garden and pizza were, on paper, a perfect marriage that ultimately failed three times. The restaurant chain — opened in 1982, with over 900 establishments and 99,000 employees — tried its hand at pizza early on, with one 1990s menu showing "Pizza Americana." Its subsequent two pizza stints were in the past decade: First, in 2015, with the Breadstick Pepperoni Pizza appetizer designed by Logan Guleff, the winner of MasterChef Junior; and three years later, with the Meatball Pizza Bowl that saw meatballs, sauce, and cheese inside a bowl-shaped pizza. Both experiments were short-lived, only lasting a few months.

The restaurant chain has never openly admitted why it couldn't keep pizza on the menu, which has led to many theories online. Among these is that the cost of the extra labor needed to cook the pies wasn't profitable enough, especially as the centerpiece bestsellers over at Olive Garden tend to be other dishes. Another regarded the negative feedback over the quality — the 2018 Meatball Pizza Bowl wasn't met particularly warmly, as reviewers complained about the flavor and texture. A whole Reddit thread is dedicated to the topic, rife with hypotheses, including that pizza did not fit the upscaled image Olive Garden supposedly tries to project.

Whatever the reason, it seems the pizza was popular enough in the aforementioned three countries to survive on the menu — so if you want to try it out for yourself and come to your own conclusions on what the fuss over Olive Garden's pizza was all about, you'll have to hop on a plane for a few hours.