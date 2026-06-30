How To Get Perfect Frosting With The Upside-Down Method

I grew up with homemade cakes for my birthdays, but I always noticed that they never looked as nice as store bought. The trade-off was that I could request the most ridiculous designs from a relative, and if I tried that at a bakery, I would have blown my entire party budget. Despite the countless online tutorials and tips for making buttercream rosettes, trying to make a professional-looking cake is still a challenge for a part-time baker like me, and you may turn out many hideous bakes before you get the results you want. But there's a really nifty decorating hack using an upside-down method that could change that.

There are a few considerations to take into account when trying this method, though. For starters, this isn't a one-pan technique, and you'll need to make sure your cake pans are smaller than your springform pan. Unless you have many pans in many sizes, this technique will limit the thickness of your exterior frosting layer. There's definitely a learning curve involved in using professional decorating tools, but you do have more freedom to play around with frosting proportions, and you can even create interesting effects.

This tip restricts the types of frosting you can use to what can be warmed enough to be pourable without splitting — while also being capable of hardening in the fridge. American buttercream and ganache, like this simple two-ingredient recipe, are two that work best. In the end, this is a great idea to make a homemade cake look less rustic, but it may not take it to bakery-level without a few tweaks.