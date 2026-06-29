The One Ingredient That's Been In My Family's Pasta Recipe For Generations

Italian families safeguard recipes like heirlooms: For a young country that produced a huge diaspora, plagued by political turmoil for much of its history, cooking represented the comfort of stability and tradition, an invisible thread from one generation to the next. My family is no exception: We've been cooking pasta al limone, lemon pasta, for decades. But my relatives have one secret ingredient that might come as a surprise, as it came to me: anchovies.

Over at my grandparents' summer house in the Italian Riviera, lemon trees grow alongside the olive groves and bougainvilleas on the roadsides and gardens, infusing the air with a heady citrus aroma. A simple lemon pasta is a dish that brings me back to my childhood: Made with pasta, a clove of garlic sizzled in butter, some fresh herbs — basil, rosemary, parsley, or marjoram all work — and then the one little addition that I discovered to my dismay many years later — a teaspoon of anchovy paste. Like many others, I've never been much of an anchovy enthusiast. Indeed, the pesky little forage fish — which is actually a superfood packed with protein and healthy omega fats — puts many people off for its unappealing, slimy texture and sharp saltiness. However, they disappear right into the sauce, adding umami and depth that it would otherwise lack.