Give Canned Tomato Soup An Umami Upgrade With One Addition
Canned tomato soup makes a cozy and comforting meal any time of day, but if you find it can be a little lackluster or flat-tasting, one solution is another canned pantry staple: anchovies. Though they can be a divisive ingredient, thanks to their punchy and pungent flavor, it's exactly this umami-rich taste that can really elevate tomato soup. And, depending on how you choose to incorporate them, the flavor needn't be overly dominant or "fishy." Rather, the fish add a delicious savoriness that both contrasts with and complements the sweet tomatoes.
The simplest way to add the canned fish is simply to slice a few anchovies up and scatter them across the surface of the hot soup before serving. You may find that some brands of canned tomato soup are saltier than others, so use fewer anchovies if that's the case, as the fish has a naturally briny flavor.
Not everyone is down to chomp on obvious pieces of anchovies, so for a milder and more multi-layered flavor, try cooking the chopped fish gently with a little garlic and olive oil in a pan before adding the soup and heating it through. This method means the little oil-cured fishy filets begin to melt and almost dissolve, lending a subtler savory note and delicious complexity. The garlic adds even more rich aromatic flavor. It's often the case that canned soups make great pasta sauces, and this combo is the perfect example; just add some olives and capers for a puttanesca feel and toss with your favorite noodles.
More ways to elevate tomato soup with anchovies
There are lots of creative ways to combine anchovies with canned tomato soup. Try adding the fish or their oil to a homemade aioli recipe and spooning the mixture on top of the soup before serving, for example. Or, make a savory cream garnish by simmering heavy cream, anchovies, and garlic together, and swirl it into the soup.
For a crunchy contrast, you could make anchovy breadcrumbs by frying breadcrumbs in oil until golden, then adding finely-chopped anchovies and garlic. It only takes a few minutes, and they'll work beautifully scattered onto the soup — or on many pasta dishes, too. Similarly, try anchovy croutons; simply cook anchovies in olive oil until they start to melt, then use the flavorful oil to toast pieces of sourdough to a perfect crisp.
Alternatively, you can serve the anchovy element alongside the soup, rather than in it. Mix minced anchovies with softened unsalted butter, minced garlic, smoky paprika, and lemon juice to make a flavorful compound butter. You could spread it on bread or toast as a tasty accompaniment. Or, since pairing tomato soup and grilled cheese is such a classic combo, and tomatoes, anchovies, and cheese also work well together, why not combine them all? Mix chopped anchovies with creamy fontina cheese, garlic, fresh parsley, and a squeeze of lemon for the sandwich filling before grilling — it's the ultimate umami side dish for the soup.