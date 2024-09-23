Give Canned Tomato Soup An Umami Upgrade With One Addition

Canned tomato soup makes a cozy and comforting meal any time of day, but if you find it can be a little lackluster or flat-tasting, one solution is another canned pantry staple: anchovies. Though they can be a divisive ingredient, thanks to their punchy and pungent flavor, it's exactly this umami-rich taste that can really elevate tomato soup. And, depending on how you choose to incorporate them, the flavor needn't be overly dominant or "fishy." Rather, the fish add a delicious savoriness that both contrasts with and complements the sweet tomatoes.

The simplest way to add the canned fish is simply to slice a few anchovies up and scatter them across the surface of the hot soup before serving. You may find that some brands of canned tomato soup are saltier than others, so use fewer anchovies if that's the case, as the fish has a naturally briny flavor.

Not everyone is down to chomp on obvious pieces of anchovies, so for a milder and more multi-layered flavor, try cooking the chopped fish gently with a little garlic and olive oil in a pan before adding the soup and heating it through. This method means the little oil-cured fishy filets begin to melt and almost dissolve, lending a subtler savory note and delicious complexity. The garlic adds even more rich aromatic flavor. It's often the case that canned soups make great pasta sauces, and this combo is the perfect example; just add some olives and capers for a puttanesca feel and toss with your favorite noodles.