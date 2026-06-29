Win Summer Cocktail Season With White Claw And This Refreshing Fruit

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Like many other brands of hard seltzer, White Claw isn't sweet and provides fans with a low-calorie way to enjoy a mixed drink while not missing out on taste, as the brand offers a variety of flavors. But this quality also makes White Claw a great starting off point for other cocktail creations, like a refreshing mango slushie.

Mango-flavored White Claw is a natural choice to pair with mango chunks, but rather than using ice, it's wise to double up on the frozen tropical fruit, which can eventually water it down, especially considering that White Claw is pretty much sparkling water with some alcohol. The popularity of mango margaritas may have inspired the use of tequila, but others on social media have chosen vodka. While you may choose to skip the fizzy canned cocktail in your recipe, you might want to amp up fruit with mango-flavored vodka.

Tajín is great on a fruit salad, and it works wonders on the rim of your cocktail glass. However, this citrusy Mexican chili salt may not be for everyone, and you can skip it altogether or use Korean red pepper flakes for a spicy flavor without the extras. You also don't need to float the can of White Claw in the finished slushie and can pour it on top of each serving or even put it in the blender with the other ingredients. The addition of grenadine at the end may look pretty, but it is just for aesthetics and can be skipped. If you want a pop of color, you can opt for a drizzle of mango puree or Passoã, a Brazilian passion fruit liqueur that will add to this drink's tropical vibes.