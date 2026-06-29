Win Summer Cocktail Season With White Claw And This Refreshing Fruit
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Like many other brands of hard seltzer, White Claw isn't sweet and provides fans with a low-calorie way to enjoy a mixed drink while not missing out on taste, as the brand offers a variety of flavors. But this quality also makes White Claw a great starting off point for other cocktail creations, like a refreshing mango slushie.
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Mango-flavored White Claw is a natural choice to pair with mango chunks, but rather than using ice, it's wise to double up on the frozen tropical fruit, which can eventually water it down, especially considering that White Claw is pretty much sparkling water with some alcohol. The popularity of mango margaritas may have inspired the use of tequila, but others on social media have chosen vodka. While you may choose to skip the fizzy canned cocktail in your recipe, you might want to amp up fruit with mango-flavored vodka.
Tajín is great on a fruit salad, and it works wonders on the rim of your cocktail glass. However, this citrusy Mexican chili salt may not be for everyone, and you can skip it altogether or use Korean red pepper flakes for a spicy flavor without the extras. You also don't need to float the can of White Claw in the finished slushie and can pour it on top of each serving or even put it in the blender with the other ingredients. The addition of grenadine at the end may look pretty, but it is just for aesthetics and can be skipped. If you want a pop of color, you can opt for a drizzle of mango puree or Passoã, a Brazilian passion fruit liqueur that will add to this drink's tropical vibes.
White Claw is versatile enough to create a variety of summer slushies
You don't need an all-mango ingredient list to make a memorable and refreshing cocktail. When making a cocktail at home, you can amend whatever you like. For instance, swap your White Claw for grapefruit flavored, add citrus like lime or orange juice for extra zip — whatever floats your proverbial boat. Make a similar concoction with mixed frozen fruit, like peaches or strawberries — just note that it may not blend as smoothly as frozen mango.
You can also make a boozy take on an easy, tangy mangonada, an over-the-top Mexican treat containing mango slush, tamarind pulp, spices, fruit, and candy. It's quite a bit more complicated than the standard slushie recipe and requires more ingredients, like delicious chamoy, that may require a separate shopping trip to a Mexican grocer. But you can also purchase these ingredients online.
If you do have access to a Latino grocery store, there are other tropical ingredients you could use to switch up your White Claw slushie, and they all pair well with mango. In the freezer section of such stores — and in mainstream supermarkets that cater to a Latino clientele — you'll find a selection of imported tropical fruit pulps. Passion fruit's tart, floral flavors are a perfect sidekick to mango, but other types of fruit like soursop, guava, tree tomato, and lulo would make fabulous tropical slushies. Even more readily available ingredients like bananas, pineapple, or coconut would make excellent additions.
And if you really want a spicy and salty accent to your smoothie but are tired of seeing Tajín on everything, take inspiration from South Asia and grab a package of chaat masala to rim your glasses. This heady medley of spices, chillies, and black salt is commonly sprinkled over fruit and is a natural choice to pair with mango, one of the most popular fruits in India.