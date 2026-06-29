The 1930's Southern 'Working Man's Lunch' Consisted Of An Interesting Snack Combo

A "working man's lunch" — not too dissimilar from a "poor man's meal" — is proof that sometimes the best eats are the simplest ones. Across the world, there are countless different iterations of this tradition, but one thing they all seem to have in common is that they're cheap, energizing, and easy to carry on the go. Over in the American South, the classic working man's lunch combo was RC Cola and MoonPie, which dates all the way back to the 1930s. But despite this snack pairing being just shy of a century old, its popularity is still enduring.

RC Cola — short for Royal Crown Cola — was first created in Georgia in 1905, and its sweet, slightly citrusy flavors aren't too far removed from larger brands like Pepsi or Coca-Cola. MoonPie, meanwhile, is a distinctly Southern snack made with marshmallow filling sandwiched between two graham crackers and coated in chocolate. According to MoonPie lore, the treat's alleged origins date back to 1917, when a traveling salesman supposedly asked a Kentucky coal miner what kind of snack he wanted, and the miner requested one "as big as the moon," inspiring the iconic name.

While both products had already been around for decades, they didn't become known as an iconic working-man's pairing until the 1930s. When the Great Depression hit in 1929, few regions were hit harder than the South. At the time, RC Cola and MoonPie cost just 10 cents combined, making this combo not just tasty, but also an affordable and filling lunch that would get hardworking laborers through a long day during tough times.