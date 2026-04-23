The Fascinating Way Nabisco Marketed Graham Crackers During The Great Depression

The Great Depression was a time of unprecedented hardship for many, but what came out of it was a surprising degree of culinary innovation. As a matter of fact, many of our favorite dishes were created during the Great Depression. That's because people had to get creative with what little they had, and the National Biscuit Company — now known as Nabisco — found a clever way to market crackers during a time when many didn't have money for such luxuries.

Through newspapers and radio ads, Nabisco portrayed graham crackers as more than just simple crackers. It promoted a style of cooking called "cracker cookery," which involved substituting graham crackers for more expensive pantry ingredients. This is how graham cracker pie crusts became normalized. Instead of expensive ingredients like flour and sugar, which had suddenly shot up in price, graham crackers could be crushed and mixed with butter to form the perfect pie base. This inventive thinking fit into a broader food trend called "desperation pies," which were delicious pies stripped back to the basics (there was literally a water pie!) in the absence of expensive ingredients like fresh fruit, vanilla, or other flavor enhancers.

This style of marketing aligned with a wider advertisement trend of the time. Posters and ads often targeted housewives, emphasizing that even without access to costly luxuries, they could still prepare desserts that were both delicious and attractive. This appealed to families looking to maintain a sense of normalcy in a time of unrivaled economic hardship.