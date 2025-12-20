How 'Poor Man's Meal' Got Its Unexceptional Name

If you had a grandparent who lived through the Great Depression, chances are good you saw behaviors influenced by that time of skrimping and scraping along, and they likely exhibited them in the kitchen. Whether it's making a simple buttermilk pie or frying up a simple breakfast that would be considered trendy today, we can wax nostalgic about these types of recipes, but they were born out of real hardship. Just so, the descriptively but unexceptionally named "poor man's meal" is a Depression-era dish that features simple ingredients any "poor man," living through economic hardship, could afford.

As you can see in the video above, a basic poor man's meal could consist of potatoes, hot dogs, and onion. Not the most inspiring recipe, but all of these ingredients were relatively cheap during the 1930s — and two of them might cost nothing but the patience to grow in your own backyard garden (and if stored properly, potatoes and onions will keep for months). Further, it was a hearty dish, thanks to the starchy potatoes, not to mention a delicious one — it's a universal experience that when someone says, "What's cooking? It smells so good," it's typically just onions frying up on the stove, after all. Add to that the satisfying crisp of potatoes also skillet-fried, plus the meaty savoriness of the hot dogs, and Depression-era families must have felt, for one night at least, they were eating like kings.