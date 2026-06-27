How To Prevent Tomato Hornworms In Your Vegetable Garden

Pests are one of the biggest threats to your tomatoes, whether it's a bird pecking your ripe fruit or aphids draining life from the stem. But one of the most common problem creatures is the tomato hornworm, an evil-looking little bug that can be repelled by something equally common: basil.

The hornworm is actually the caterpillar stage of a rather large moth, one that prefers to lay its eggs on the leaves of nightshade plants. Still, like many pests, it's relatively easy to create a hostile enough environment to encourage them to set up shop elsewhere. You should always plant basil alongside your tomatoes because of its potent smell, one that drives off or disorients sensitive insects. While other great companion plants can fulfill the same role, basil thrives in the same growing conditions as tomatoes, making them a match made in heaven.

You'll want to disperse your basil throughout your tomato plants, saturating your garden with the smell rather than creating a "wall" of herbs around the perimeter. Like marigolds, another great choice, basil only becomes more effective as the growing season stretches on. Regular pruning, along with good fertilization and watering habits, helps it produce more leaves and, therefore, a stronger smell. Be sure to harvest only a bit of the plant at a time, pinching off leaves toward the top to encourage it to grow bushier rather than leggier.