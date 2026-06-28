Find The Best Corn On The Cob At The Grocery Store With This Simple Technique

There's nothing worse than buying some corn on the cob only to find out it's halfway to becoming popcorn. That's why, before you take an ear home, you should peel back the husk just a tiny bit and puncture a single kernel with your fingernail to assess its juiciness.

Corn is technically a fruit, though the exact designation can get a little fuzzy the longer it ages and dries. That means that each individual kernel comes loaded with a sugary juice that contributes to much of its flavor, whether you boil, bake, or grill it. Fresh corn retains this juiciness quite well since it's contained in fleshy kernels wrapped in leaves, but that doesn't mean it's immune to drying out. When you puncture one, it should produce a droplet of milky-looking fluid with a sweet, vegetable taste, signaling that it's fresh enough to retain its full flavor.

While this method isn't that reliable for other forms of corn that were bred to be dried into animal feed, snacks, or flour, it's extremely accurate for sweet corn, the kind most people purchase for eating right off the ear. This also guarantees you won't have to throw away the naked cob since it'll be absolutely packed with corn milk you can use to flavor other dishes.