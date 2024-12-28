How To Buy The Best Corn For Grilling Without Seeing Past The Husk

Any cob of corn you purchase for grilling must fulfill a handful of requirements to get a beautiful char without burning it. It needs to be juicy, firm, free of parasites, and have clean husks. Luckily, corn is one of the easiest forms of fresh produce to judge in the supermarket, provided you know what to look for.

A basic grilled corn recipe requires the cobs to have enough moisture to prevent burning when exposed to high radiant heat. You can easily determine how juicy a cob is by examining its tassels, the strips of corn silk peeking out of the husks, and the husks themselves. Sticky, slightly sweet tassels mean there's plenty of moisture within the kernels and bright green husks that firmly hug the cob are an indicator of its freshness. Closely examine the area where the tassels peek out of the husk for small holes or tears. These are often indicators that parasites have been sacking on your corn, so its kernels may be compromised and exposed to air.

Give your cob a final squeeze test to evaluate its firmness. If it feels squishy or like it might have missing kernels, you should discard it. High-quality corn should have no problem standing up to a bit of pressure and have all of its kernels intact.