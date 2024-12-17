Give Your Burrito Some Crunch By Adding One Store-Bought Snack
Burritos have got to be one of life's greatest food inventions, but while they have everything from perfectly seasoned meat to gooey cheese, they can sometimes lack a bit in the texture department. That's where one of our favorite store-bought snacks comes into play. Crunchy and salty, a bag of Fritos can instantly elevate your burrito. And it's really no surprise — these little pieces of deliciousness have upgraded everything from Frito-topped hot dogs to Frito-crusted fried chicken, so it's a no-brainer that they could take your classic burrito up a notch or two.
Take the major fast-food chain Taco Bell, for example. Its Frito Burrito was a staple on the menu back in the '90s, while its Beefy Crunch Burrito — which featured Flamin' Hot Fritos — was available again in 2023 for a limited time after being discontinued. While it's sadly no longer available at the fast food chain, you can still recreate this addictive dish at home. Simply add these corn chips to your favorite regular or wet burrito recipe while layering in your fillings to achieve a similar take — and that perfectly salty crunch.
How to pick the perfect Frito flavor for your burrito
Fritos come in tons of different flavors, so have fun picking out the best ones for your burrito. For example, you'll never go wrong with the classic version if you're simply on the hunt for crunch, but if you're looking for a little extra kick, the infamous Flamin' Hot flavor will give your burrito the heat you're craving.
If you never have a burrito without sliced jalapeños, consider using some Spicy Jalapeño Fritos. Since they're scoop-shaped, you may want to break them in half to fit better inside your burrito. If you're after extra flavor without much additional heat, the Chili Cheese flavor might be more up your alley — especially if your burrito is filled with ground beef and cheese. For a sweeter take and a non-traditional corn chip, the Honey BBQ version might be perfect for you.
When making your burrito, add the corn chips at the very end of the process (after layering all of your other ingredients inside your tortilla). This will help ensure they keep their signature crunch. Then just roll up your burrito as usual, toast it if preferred, and enjoy!