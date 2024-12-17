Give Your Burrito Some Crunch By Adding One Store-Bought Snack

Burritos have got to be one of life's greatest food inventions, but while they have everything from perfectly seasoned meat to gooey cheese, they can sometimes lack a bit in the texture department. That's where one of our favorite store-bought snacks comes into play. Crunchy and salty, a bag of Fritos can instantly elevate your burrito. And it's really no surprise — these little pieces of deliciousness have upgraded everything from Frito-topped hot dogs to Frito-crusted fried chicken, so it's a no-brainer that they could take your classic burrito up a notch or two.

Take the major fast-food chain Taco Bell, for example. Its Frito Burrito was a staple on the menu back in the '90s, while its Beefy Crunch Burrito — which featured Flamin' Hot Fritos — was available again in 2023 for a limited time after being discontinued. While it's sadly no longer available at the fast food chain, you can still recreate this addictive dish at home. Simply add these corn chips to your favorite regular or wet burrito recipe while layering in your fillings to achieve a similar take — and that perfectly salty crunch.