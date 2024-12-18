The At-Home Chipotle Burrito Hack That Doubles Your Food
In December of 2024, Chipotle announced that it plans to raise prices by 2% in response to inflation. Naturally, the stress of this was felt most by their dedicated patrons. Although the rise in cost may seem problematic, hope still remains strong! There's an at-home hack that allows you to net two burritos for the cost of one burrito bowl.
The execution of this nifty hack is fairly straightforward: Simply order Chipotle's famous burrito bowl with your choice of vegetarian, chicken, barbacoa, and carnitas (and yes, those last two are entirely different from one another). Then, maximize the addition of their complimentary standard toppings (that's the beans, rice, and fajita veggie fillings as well as the pico de gallo, salsa of choice, lettuce, cheese, corn, and sour cream) by doubling them, and finally, add two side tortillas to your order.
The key to this hack's success lies in making the most out of those fixings as their added heft is what grants two burritos from that singular bowl. This writer can confirm that this hack works as this is his long-standing ordering method. As a reminder, by official menu standards, Chipotle does charge an additional .50 cents per side tortilla, so be aware that you may be charged an extra dollar.
Also, anyone wanting to double their protein will have to pay between roughly $4 to $8 depending on their order and location. This may sound costly, but the silver lining here is that adding two tortillas and doubling protein is still a small price to pay in comparison to ordering a whole other burrito or bowl. There's even a chance that the additional protein may result in more tacos or burritos per bowl due to their heft.
Maximizing your savory savings at Chipotle
The Chipotle Rewards program offers ways to save money. Get a free side of guac upon joining and freebies on birthdays and throughout the year — members can even score a free entree after earning 1,625 points.
There are also several genius Chipotle hacks out there, one of which is the half-and-half technique. This should be done in person — simply order half of one and half of another. You'll usually get more than you would with one scoop. If there's a price difference between the proteins, you'll be charged for the more expensive one. This also works with any complimentary fixings like rice and beans, which can be doubled at no cost. Just ask for extra after you've got the first scoop, so you're sure to get two totally full scoops.
Ask for extra toppings on the side. This puts them in a container instead of in the entree, keeping them fresher for longer. Anyone ordering extra of the pico, medium, or spicy salsa will have dip for chips at no additional charge. On that note, ordering hard tortilla shells at .50 cents each and breaking them apart later will potentially get you that $1.90 bag of chips at a lesser cost (you can also opt to make your own tortilla chips at home).
Hackers can also upgrade their meals by requesting cilantro. This secret menu fresh herb is one everyone should take advantage of as it brings a burst of freshness. Just don't tell Ina Gartner; it's one of the foods she flat-out doesn't like it. Of course, there's a certain etiquette to follow when performing this and other menu hacks, so be mindful when doing so.