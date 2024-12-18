The At-Home Chipotle Burrito Hack That Doubles Your Food

In December of 2024, Chipotle announced that it plans to raise prices by 2% in response to inflation. Naturally, the stress of this was felt most by their dedicated patrons. Although the rise in cost may seem problematic, hope still remains strong! There's an at-home hack that allows you to net two burritos for the cost of one burrito bowl.

The execution of this nifty hack is fairly straightforward: Simply order Chipotle's famous burrito bowl with your choice of vegetarian, chicken, barbacoa, and carnitas (and yes, those last two are entirely different from one another). Then, maximize the addition of their complimentary standard toppings (that's the beans, rice, and fajita veggie fillings as well as the pico de gallo, salsa of choice, lettuce, cheese, corn, and sour cream) by doubling them, and finally, add two side tortillas to your order.

The key to this hack's success lies in making the most out of those fixings as their added heft is what grants two burritos from that singular bowl. This writer can confirm that this hack works as this is his long-standing ordering method. As a reminder, by official menu standards, Chipotle does charge an additional .50 cents per side tortilla, so be aware that you may be charged an extra dollar.

Also, anyone wanting to double their protein will have to pay between roughly $4 to $8 depending on their order and location. This may sound costly, but the silver lining here is that adding two tortillas and doubling protein is still a small price to pay in comparison to ordering a whole other burrito or bowl. There's even a chance that the additional protein may result in more tacos or burritos per bowl due to their heft.