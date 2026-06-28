The Sandwich Chain That's Been Making Cheesesteaks On The West Coast Since The '90s
Immigrants bring their food traditions with them, which is why you can find cuisine from all over the world in the United States. The same can be true even if you're just moving to another part of your own country, where it can be hard to find some of the regional specialties you used to take for granted. One Pennsylvania couple turned that reality into a business opportunity when they began selling Philadelphia cheesesteaks in Southern California in the 1990s, eventually building a successful sandwich chain.
The genesis of the chain, called Philly's Best Cheesesteaks, goes back a decade earlier to founder Bob Levey's time in the Navy, when he was based in San Diego. He was completely won over by Southern California but missed the famous sandwiches from his native Philadelphia and couldn't find a good one in the area. After his Navy stint ended, he went back home and spent time working for his uncle at his own cheesesteak shop. Eventually, he and his wife, Andrea, came up with their idea and moved to the West Coast to pursue it.
They opened their first cheesesteak shop in Fountain Valley, California, in 1992, and among the first customers were other former Philadelphians who were thrilled to find them. As their success grew, they added new shops and began franchising. There are 20 locations in Southern California as of June 2026, with plans to expand into Utah, Texas, Arizona, and Nevada.
Philly's Best serves authentic Philadelphia-style food
The Leveys' guiding principle from the start was to make cheesesteaks just like they do in Philadelphia. To that end, they have ingredients shipped from the other side of the country, including rolls from popular local supplier Amoroso Bakery Co. They even source products that people in the City of Brotherly Love enjoy alongside their sandwiches. Customers will find Hank's Sodas, Pennsylvania Dutch Birch Beer (made with actual birch bark), Tastykake snack cakes, and Herr's chips.
There are eight cheesesteaks on the menu, led by the Philly Classic with white American cheese, served, according to custom, with or without grilled onions. While Cheez Whiz is often associated with cheesesteaks, provolone and the chain's preferred American cheese are commonly offered as well. Philly's Best also serves cheesesteaks with mushrooms and/or sweet peppers, a Pizza Steak with provolone and pizza sauce, and a Cooper Classic featuring another Philadelphia favorite, Cooper Sharp American cheese, on a seeded roll.
Chicken cheesesteaks are served as well, made with thin-sliced chicken breast instead of steak and available with nearly all the same options. Customers can also order hoagies with cold cuts, as well as "Philly Specialties" that include Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak, Chicken Parmesan and Philly Meatball sandwiches, and a Taylor Pork Roll made with Taylor ham. Four kinds of fries are among the side dishes, including one topped with sliced steak and Cheez Whiz.