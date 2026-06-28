The Sandwich Chain That's Been Making Cheesesteaks On The West Coast Since The '90s

Immigrants bring their food traditions with them, which is why you can find cuisine from all over the world in the United States. The same can be true even if you're just moving to another part of your own country, where it can be hard to find some of the regional specialties you used to take for granted. One Pennsylvania couple turned that reality into a business opportunity when they began selling Philadelphia cheesesteaks in Southern California in the 1990s, eventually building a successful sandwich chain.

The genesis of the chain, called Philly's Best Cheesesteaks, goes back a decade earlier to founder Bob Levey's time in the Navy, when he was based in San Diego. He was completely won over by Southern California but missed the famous sandwiches from his native Philadelphia and couldn't find a good one in the area. After his Navy stint ended, he went back home and spent time working for his uncle at his own cheesesteak shop. Eventually, he and his wife, Andrea, came up with their idea and moved to the West Coast to pursue it.

They opened their first cheesesteak shop in Fountain Valley, California, in 1992, and among the first customers were other former Philadelphians who were thrilled to find them. As their success grew, they added new shops and began franchising. There are 20 locations in Southern California as of June 2026, with plans to expand into Utah, Texas, Arizona, and Nevada.