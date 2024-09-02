Whether you prefer creamy or crunchy, peanut butter is a delicious, protein-packed food perfect for snacking, breakfast, smoothies, sandwiches, and much more. As a whole, peanut butter is thought to be quite nutritious, too. It is a good source of plant-based protein, contains lots of healthy fats, is low in carbs, and provides beneficial vitamins and nutrients. Even so, some brands are much better for you than others, so you might want to think twice before buying just any generic peanut butter.

A Today report weighed in with dieticians on how to choose the best peanut butter, and they noted that products made with just two ingredients — peanuts and salt — should be given priority. They also recommend selecting products with fewer than 100 milligrams of sodium (in each serving), no hydrogenated oils (like palm oil), and, ideally, no added sugars.

With all this in mind, I sifted through popular peanut butter options and compiled a list of premium, healthy products you can feel great about eating. In addition to the guidelines outlined above, I also considered dietician, nutritionist, and Reddit recommendations to help narrow down the potential options. After all was said and done, I came up with a list of the 12 healthiest peanut butter brands made with the highest quality ingredients. Keep reading to find out what they are so you can stick to the good stuff from now on.