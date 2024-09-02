12 Healthiest Peanut Butter Brands Made With The Highest Quality Ingredients
Whether you prefer creamy or crunchy, peanut butter is a delicious, protein-packed food perfect for snacking, breakfast, smoothies, sandwiches, and much more. As a whole, peanut butter is thought to be quite nutritious, too. It is a good source of plant-based protein, contains lots of healthy fats, is low in carbs, and provides beneficial vitamins and nutrients. Even so, some brands are much better for you than others, so you might want to think twice before buying just any generic peanut butter.
A Today report weighed in with dieticians on how to choose the best peanut butter, and they noted that products made with just two ingredients — peanuts and salt — should be given priority. They also recommend selecting products with fewer than 100 milligrams of sodium (in each serving), no hydrogenated oils (like palm oil), and, ideally, no added sugars.
With all this in mind, I sifted through popular peanut butter options and compiled a list of premium, healthy products you can feel great about eating. In addition to the guidelines outlined above, I also considered dietician, nutritionist, and Reddit recommendations to help narrow down the potential options. After all was said and done, I came up with a list of the 12 healthiest peanut butter brands made with the highest quality ingredients. Keep reading to find out what they are so you can stick to the good stuff from now on.
Santa Cruz Organic peanut butter
Santa Cruz Organic peanut butter fits all the criteria recommended by dieticians to qualify as one of the healthiest options made with high-quality ingredients. To start, the only ingredients listed on the label are organic roasted peanuts and 1% or less salt, so you don't have to worry about hydrogenated oils, extra sugars, or artificial enhancements. As an added bonus, it is also Non-GMO Project Verified.
Compared to other similar products, Santa Cruz Organic peanut butter has slightly more protein. Instead of the standard 7 grams per 2-tablespoon serving (outlined by the USDA), it has 9 grams. As a result, you get more of the good stuff without any filler. Santa Cruz Organic also boasts a low sodium content of just 50 milligrams, which is well below the dietician's recommendation of 100 milligrams or less per serving.
Santa Cruz blends its recipe until it reaches a delicious creamy consistency so it spreads smoothly. Finally, Santa Cruz Organic peanut butter only contains 1 gram of total sugar in each serving, and as noted, none of it is added. It may not be the sweetest product on shelves, but if you want to minimize sugar intake, it makes a fantastic choice. The only real drawback is its elevated price of around $7.49 per jar.
Justin's classic peanut butter
According to Justin's website, 88% of reviewers would recommend the brand's classic peanut butter to their friends. That's pretty impressive, and honestly, I tend to agree with the masses. This is one of my favorite peanut butter brands. It has a delicious roasted flavor and creamy texture and, as you probably guessed, features limited ingredients (which can only be a good thing).
Dry roasted peanuts are the first ingredient listed on a jar of Justin's peanut butter, so we are off to a great start. Regrettably, it does list palm oil as the second (and final) ingredient. As we know, palm oil isn't the best, but it ensures you never have to stir the contents of a jar to get the proper consistency. It remains smooth and spreadable, something that is undeniably convenient.
Even with the one small hiccup of adding a hydrogenated oil, Justin's measures up pretty well against the majority of peanut butter brands on grocery store shelves. It doesn't contain any added sugars but still has 2 grams of it per 2-tablespoon serving. As a result, you still get a pleasantly sweet flavor. Seeing how it only contains 25 milligrams of sodium, Justin's also excels in this realm. In fact, aside from the products that have zero sodium, it features the lowest amount out of any option on this list. At $6.49 per jar, it's definitely on the pricey side, but I think it's worth it.
Adam's 100% natural peanut butter
As the slogan proclaims, "Adam's natural peanut butter products have been causing a stir since 1922" — and for good reason. Whether you opt for the creamy or crunchy version, Adam's peanut butters are indeed 100% natural. The only ingredients used are peanuts and 1% or less salt, and that's all you could want from a healthy peanut butter. It'll only cost you about $5.49 per jar, too, which isn't horrible compared to some of the other products on this list.
In addition, Adam's 100% natural peanut butter only contains 2 grams of total sugar per serving and none of that is added. It also has 8 grams of protein per serving. The only area Adam's falls behind health-wise is with sodium, at least regarding the creamy option. Unfortunately, with 105 milligrams of sodium per serving, it has slightly more than the dietician recommendations outlined in the introduction to this article. Even so, it is still an excellent choice if you want tasty, healthy, high-quality peanut butter. Or, you could just opt for the crunchy product (I prefer it anyway) because it has just 95 milligrams of sodium, and that's less than the 100 maximum recommended.
As a natural peanut butter, you'll want to store Adam's in the fridge after opening, not the pantry. Oil separation is also likely, but a quick stir before using is all that's needed to make it spreadable again.
Once Again lightly salted peanut butter
At about $8.79 a jar, Once Again lightly salted peanut butter is definitely on the higher end regarding price, but sometimes you get what you pay for, and not in a bad way. After all, this peanut butter brand boasts all of the qualities you'd want from a premium, healthy product.
Once Again lightly salted peanut butter contains the only two ingredients needed: organic peanuts and salt. There are no added fillers or sugars, and a single 2-tablespoon serving provides you with 8 grams of protein. According to Once Again, making this peanut butter is as simple as blanching and dry roasting peanuts until creamy and then adding a touch of salt to accentuate the flavor.
Once Again is also proud to say its peanuts are ethically sourced from Nicaragua, Argentina, and the USA. Sounds awesome, right? Well, it is. Of course, this peanut butter is Certified USDA Organic too, so you can count on careful attention to detail and use of the best quality ingredients all around.
365 organic creamy peanut butter
If low-sodium peanut butter is what you're after, 365 organic creamy fits the bill. Seriously, it contains 0 milligrams of sodium. Considering the only ingredient listed on the label is organic dry-roasted peanuts, this isn't much of a surprise, but it's a huge perk nonetheless.
365 organic creamy peanut butter comes at a low price of around $4 per jar, so even though it is an organic Whole Foods Market purchase, it won't break the bank. In addition, it has an elevated protein content of 8 grams per serving. If Kosher is your thing, it's certified in that category, too.
Really, there's nothing bad to say about this peanut butter. You have to stir it, but that's expected with all-natural products, so still not a con. The only reasons you could find not to buy this peanut butter are if you never go to Whole Foods or if you absolutely have to have a dash of salt included to enjoy. You could add your own since you have to stir anyway, but that seems like a lot.
Spread The Love naked organic peanut butter
Spread The Love naked organic peanut butter is an award-winning option with lots of reasons to make you swoon at first taste. At $10.99 per jar, it is the most expensive product on this list, but don't judge it based solely on that — it's got a lot going for it. First of all, it only has one ingredient and it's organic peanuts.
Another reason to pick Spread The Love is that it is organic. It even took the award for the best organic peanut butter according to dietitians and editors at Healthline. Yum! In addition to its organic status, people at Healthline love it for its rich taste, creamy consistency, and easy scoopability.
Spread The Love is proud to note that its naked organic peanut butter is made using a mix of premium organic and naturally sweet peanuts. According to the company, its recipe and process result in the natural taste and the ultra-creamy consistency we all want. In fact, one reviewer on the company's site can't believe how spreadable it is without any stirring and questions whether or not it actually has added oil. Don't be fooled, though; the brand quickly shut that down and confirmed it is indeed made from 100% peanuts. Some might even go so far as to say it's 100% perfect.
Smucker's natural creamy peanut butter
Smucker's natural creamy peanut butter is made just how you'd like, with nothing more than fresh-roasted peanuts and a bit of salt. According to Healthline's ranking, it is the best creamy peanut butter if you want something healthy, noting that it is perfectly spreadable for sandwiches, snacks, and sweet treats. But that's not where the pros end.
Smucker's natural creamy peanut butter contains 8 grams of protein per serving, which is slightly more than many other brands. It also comes at the reasonably low price of just $4.99 a jar. Not to mention, Smucker's is a widely available brand, so you shouldn't have any issues tracking it down at your local grocery store.
Admittedly, Smucker's natural creamy peanut butter has slightly more sodium than ideal, but not by much. Instead of hitting the target of 100 milligrams or less per serving, it has 110. Still, the simple list of ingredients, low cost, and elevated protein make it a fantastic pick for most. You could also pair it with the brand's famous jams and jellies, but I can't vouch for their nutritional value.
Trader Joe's creamy salted peanut butter
A favorite of many, Trader Joe's creamy salted peanut butter is both delicious and healthy. As it turns out, at just $2.49 a jar, it's pretty inexpensive, too. So basically, it's an all-around crowd-pleaser.
Trader Joe's creamy salted peanut butter contains just two ingredients: dry roasted peanuts and salt. So, you can forget about added sugars, hydrogenated oils, or any other unwanted or downright pesky additives. It also has 8 grams of protein per serving. This is all great, but you should know this peanut butter does have more sodium than other options; 140 milligrams to be exact. I know, I know. That's more sodium than any other option on this list, and it exceeds the recommended amount by 40 milligrams, but this peanut butter makes up for it in other areas.
I actually get this peanut butter all the time, and it tastes great (probably because the peanuts are ground with the skins still on to enhance flavor). With it, you won't have to worry about thinning your peanut butter out, either. Stirring will definitely be a thing, but you'll be fine, trust me. And since it's affordable, you can go ahead and eat it every day without being concerned about cost (some quality options get pretty pricey).
Pic's smoochy peanut butter
Pic's smoochy peanut butter may have started as a special limited edition product, but it was so popular, it can now be found in supermarkets. Its quirky label "smoochy" references its unique texture, which isn't overly smooth or crunchy. As the brand says, it's perfect for fence-sitters who can't decide which type of peanut butter is best. The company also makes no-salt, smooth, and crunchy peanut butters that fare well when compared to other healthy products, but smoochy is where it's at if you want something truly unique. Although, you may have to order it from their website directly.
Pic's other peanut butter varieties, no-salt smooth and no-salt crunchy, can be ordered from Amazon for $10.59 a jar, making them almost, but not quite, the most expensive products on this list. Of course, buying from Amazon isn't as simple as picking up a jar from the local grocery store, but this brand is worth the foresight. Why? The only ingredient Pic's peanut butters contain is hi oleic peanuts, and that's a big plus. In addition, a single serving contains just 2 grams of sodium and a whopping 9 grams of protein. No added sugars or oils are present to muck up the recipe, either. They are pure and simple through and through.
Teddie all natural peanut butter
Teddie all natural peanut butter costs about $4.49 per jar, and it comes in two versions: smooth and super chunky. Regardless of which you prefer, Teddie makes a solid choice if you desire a flavorful, healthy, inexpensive peanut butter made from quality ingredients (and if you've made it this far, obviously you do).
Both the smooth and super chunky Teddie all natural peanut butters have the same nutritional information and ingredients, and they score high when it comes to health and quality. They only contain 2 grams of total sugars (zero added) and boast an elevated protein content of 8 grams. With 100 milligrams of sodium per serving, they fall within that recommended limit (barely, but still). Teddie also makes a smooth peanut butter with added flaxseed, so if you want to sneak in even more nutritional value, it could be just what you're looking for.
In a taste test and ranking of popular peanut butters conducted by Food Republic, Teddie all natural super chunky peanut butter was awarded third place because it's "flippin' delicious." If that doesn't say it all, commenters in a Reddit thread about healthy, budget-friendly peanut butters say things like, "Teddie's, a true diamond in the rough" and "It's AMAZING." Not only is it healthy, but it tastes great, too. What more could you want?
Krema natural creamy peanut butter
As you would expect from one of the highest quality, healthiest options, Krema natural peanut butters (the brand makes a crunchy and creamy product) contain no added sugars or hydrogenated vegetable oils. In fact, the only ingredient used to create these awesome peanut butters is freshly roasted #1 grade Spanish peanuts. They don't even contain salt, which is perfect for low-sodium diets. Even if that's not your main goal, there are plenty of other reasons to give Krema a try.
A single serving of Krema natural creamy peanut butter provides you with 8 grams of protein, so things keep looking up for this brand, and why wouldn't it? Krema Nut Company has been making peanut butter the old fashioned way for more than a century. According to the company, it got its start in 1898. That's quite the legacy by any standards.
Another reason to rejoice in discovering this healthy peanut butter brand is that a 16-ounce jar costs just $4.89. However, a quick search online proves that it may not be the easiest to find in grocery stores. That's okay, though; the company is more than happy to ship it to you directly from its website for the low cost mentioned. Unfortunately, this means there will be additional shipping fees, but thankfully, it is already priced fairly low.
Crazy Richard's 100% peanuts creamy peanut butter
In the round-up of the healthiest peanut butters conducted by Healthline, Crazy Richard's 100% peanuts natural peanut butter took the award for the best overall healthy peanut butter. Considering it took the all-around best category, has a rich taste, and is backed by a dietitian, I'm as good as sold. Plus, a jar only costs around $3.99, so, not bad at all.
When you take a closer look, Crazy Richard's continues to impress. As the name 100% peanuts suggests, the one and only ingredient is, in fact, peanuts. It also has an impressive 8 grams of protein per 2-tablespoon serving, and 0 milligrams of sugar. Wow! This probably goes without saying, but there isn't any added sugar, either.
Several people in the same Reddit thread about healthy, cost-conscious peanut butter also recommend Crazy Richard's as a top option. One commenter says, "Yesss, you really can't get better than Crazy Richards!" However, the same person also notes that "it takes some getting used to" due to the lack of sugar, but now that they have, they "can't go back to sweetened [peanut butter]."