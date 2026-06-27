Michael Jackson Loved This Cult-Run Restaurant In The '80s

LA is known for its incredible food scene and seemingly endless selection of restaurants, many of which have become haunts for the A-list glitterati looking for a bite to eat — or simply a refuge from the omnipresent paparazzi. In the 1980s, Golden Temple was one such spot. Located in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of the city — near Erewhon grocery store, another (expensive) celebrity mecca – it had clients ranging from Demi Moore to Lily Tomlin – although Jackson was clearly its biggest star customer.

The restaurant's ambiance wouldn't have necessarily betrayed its Hollywood appeal: A 1986 article on the Los Angeles Times described the Golden Temple's decor as "nondescript," bar its trompe l'oeil mural and "various painted images of swamis and saints."The menu was eclectic in inspiration, ranging from lima bean soups, East Asian-inspired salads, Punjabi curries, Maghrebi kebabs, and, of course, Jackson's own beloved spicy enchiladas: a reflection of 3HO's ethos, a community that still emphasizes the use of yoga and whole foods as a spiritual practice in and of itself.

The King of Pop's relationship with the Golden Temple, however, would be relatively short-lived. The restaurant, which had opened other branches, closed in the 1990s, and the 3HO was eventually marred with controversy: founder-guru Yogi Bajan — who died in 2004 — was accused of abuse of power and a range of sexual crimes, culminating in the release of a 2024 HBO documentary, "Breath of Fire," which chronicled the allegations. Jackson himself also seemed to have abandoned vegetarianism — a 2003 private jet leak cited in an unauthorized biography reported the pop star quoting his favorite KFC order — but his relationship with the edgy Beverly Grove spot remains a relic of a bygone era in LA's pop culture history.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

If you or someone you know is dealing with spiritual abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.