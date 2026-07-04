The Chili-Smothered Fast Food Chain That's Only In Mississippi
There are regional fast food chains, and then there are truly hyper-local operations. You've got your In-N-Out burgers that used to be available only in California but have since spread east. Beyond the giants, plenty of lesser-known spots are worth your attention, particularly throughout the South and into the Midwest — like Pal's Sudden Service in Virginia and Tennessee. But then there's one beloved spot that's only available in Mississippi, and you may have never heard of it. It's called Ward's, and you're going to have to pass through the Magnolia State for a taste.
Ward's is beloved for its house-made chili, which can go on its hot dogs, Big One and Little One burgers, taco salads, and more — and while the signature topping can be a bit of a mess, it's a local tradition. In fact, Food Republic called Ward's to check whether you could order a side of chili on its own, and while the employee was verifying that it was possible — it is — another employee confirmed, "You can get chili on anything."
Beyond chili, Ward's serves classic comfort food and sides
Beyond the chili, Ward's also offers a variety of baskets featuring shrimp, chicken tenders, or catfish; sandwiches filled with proteins like ham and steak; and sides such as onion rings and cheese sticks. On the beverage and dessert side, it serves house-made root beer that's perfect for a root beer float, as well as shakes, sundaes, cookies, fruit smoothies, and more. "As a kid, my dad would always take me to Ward's after a long day of some yard work on the weekends," one Reddit user wrote. "The root beer in the frosted mug was amazing after a hot day in the sun.
Other customers echo that sentiment online, frequently praising the chain's most iconic offerings. One reviewer on TripAdvisor wrote, "Love, love, love the [chili cheese Big One] and the root beer, please never change!" On Yelp, one diner wrote, "Root beer floats are a must!" while another who had a burger added, "Chili, mustard, cheese, and onions ... A LITTLE PIECE OF HEAVEN ON A BUN!"
Ward's also has a breakfast menu. It includes a chicken wrap and a breakfast platter featuring bacon and a biscuit, among other things.