The Chili-Smothered Fast Food Chain That's Only In Mississippi

There are regional fast food chains, and then there are truly hyper-local operations. You've got your In-N-Out burgers that used to be available only in California but have since spread east. Beyond the giants, plenty of lesser-known spots are worth your attention, particularly throughout the South and into the Midwest — like Pal's Sudden Service in Virginia and Tennessee. But then there's one beloved spot that's only available in Mississippi, and you may have never heard of it. It's called Ward's, and you're going to have to pass through the Magnolia State for a taste.

Ward's is beloved for its house-made chili, which can go on its hot dogs, Big One and Little One burgers, taco salads, and more — and while the signature topping can be a bit of a mess, it's a local tradition. In fact, Food Republic called Ward's to check whether you could order a side of chili on its own, and while the employee was verifying that it was possible — it is — another employee confirmed, "You can get chili on anything."