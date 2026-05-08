The Regional Fast Food Chain You Can't Find Outside Tennessee And Virginia

In the world of fast food, there are the big giants that everyone knows about — places like McDonald's, Taco Bell, and Chick-fil-A. However, there are also smaller, generally regional chains that may be very good and popular locally, yet are obscure elsewhere. We've highlighted nine of those lesser-known chains worth paying attention to, but there are more beyond those, too, including one in Tennessee and Virginia called Pal's Sudden Service.

The first location opened in Kingsport, Tennessee, in 1956 by the late Fred "Pal" Barger. It's since grown to 31 locations, 26 in northeastern Tennessee and five in Virginia. But it's not in a big rush to expand. Pal's doesn't franchise, so all locations are company-owned, and it doesn't build any new ones until it's found a long-time employee who's a good fit to serve as a proprietor.

The stores all operate as drive-thrus only, but on a more human level, as customers give their order to a worker at the window instead of speaking into a never-clear microphone setup. The system is so streamlined that it takes an average of just 18 seconds to receive an order at the pickup window (per QSR). The buildings themselves have the cartoon look of something out of a theme park, turquoise and blocky, with very large replicas of menu items on the building, like a hot dog, hamburger, and fries.