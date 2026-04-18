The Oregon Hole-In-The-Wall Biscuit Restaurant That Was Featured On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives
Guy Fieri's favorite city to film in is Chicago, he's championed an historic diner in Georgia, and he's uncovered one of the coziest lesser-known spots in Pennsylvania. But who knew he'd also find some of the most southern-style fare at a biscuit place in the Pacific Northwest?
With multiple locations throughout Oregon, Pine State Biscuits is an oasis of southern goodness in a place just about as far as you can get from the South in the contiguous United States. And yet, Guy Fieri found it and its authentic biscuits (and other goodness) that's typically whipped up on the other side of the country. In June of 2009, Season 6, Episode 9 featured Fieri in the kitchen of Pine State Biscuits, witnessing co-owner Brian Snyder whip up buttery, layered, and substantial housemade biscuits before delving into crafting a rich sausage gravy that incorporated the secret touch of maple syrup.
Snyder, hailing originally from North Carolina, didn't hold back on tips and tricks for building the best biscuit. Minimal mixing is a must, as is using both baking powder and baking soda for the best rise, but using machinery to shred ice-cold butter was a key component to making sure the big batches of bready deliciousness bake up just right. After Snyder mixed, rolled out, and eventually baked the biscuits, Fieri expressed his appreciation for the final result, saying that they had "some of the best texture in a biscuit I've ever had." Enthusiastic guests of the restaurant agreed, and noted some of their favorite add-ons (in addition to the sausage gravy) were huckleberry jam and shiitake mushroom gravy.
How to get in on the biscuit goodness at Pine Street Biscuits
The Pine State Biscuits location that Guy Fieri visited so many years ago is in NE Alberta, but diners looking to scratch an itch and get their biscuit fix in Oregon can also now check out spots in NW Portland, the SE division, NE Schuyler, and at the restaurant's Airstream food truck. And for anyone looking for a road trip, there's a spot in Reno, Nevada, too.
Pine State Biscuits doubles down on southern fare, with lots of options beyond biscuits with spreads or gravies. One of Brian Snyder's top picks that Fieri called out is The Reggie, a popular concoction that consists of the restaurant's signature biscuits and fried chicken in sandwich form, filled with bacon, Tillamook cheddar, and a smothering (inside) of a gravy of choice. Anecdotally, it was mentioned that Reggie was a proposed name for Snyder's son. His wife wasn't on board with it, though, so he later used it for the sandwich. If you want to take it up a notch, you can also add an egg to make a Reggie Deluxe. Or, turn it vegetarian by substituting a veggie patty for the chicken and soy bacon for the porky version.
The team at Pine State Biscuits — which also includes Snyder's fellow North Carolinians, friends, and co-owners Kevin Atchley and Walt Alexander — brings even more southern flavor to the table with sandwiches that incorporate apple butter, collard greens, BBQ, and brisket. Plus, there's plenty of pimento cheese to spread, fried green tomatoes to crunch on, and creamy grits to savor.