The Oregon Hole-In-The-Wall Biscuit Restaurant That Was Featured On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

Guy Fieri's favorite city to film in is Chicago, he's championed an historic diner in Georgia, and he's uncovered one of the coziest lesser-known spots in Pennsylvania. But who knew he'd also find some of the most southern-style fare at a biscuit place in the Pacific Northwest?

With multiple locations throughout Oregon, Pine State Biscuits is an oasis of southern goodness in a place just about as far as you can get from the South in the contiguous United States. And yet, Guy Fieri found it and its authentic biscuits (and other goodness) that's typically whipped up on the other side of the country. In June of 2009, Season 6, Episode 9 featured Fieri in the kitchen of Pine State Biscuits, witnessing co-owner Brian Snyder whip up buttery, layered, and substantial housemade biscuits before delving into crafting a rich sausage gravy that incorporated the secret touch of maple syrup.

Snyder, hailing originally from North Carolina, didn't hold back on tips and tricks for building the best biscuit. Minimal mixing is a must, as is using both baking powder and baking soda for the best rise, but using machinery to shred ice-cold butter was a key component to making sure the big batches of bready deliciousness bake up just right. After Snyder mixed, rolled out, and eventually baked the biscuits, Fieri expressed his appreciation for the final result, saying that they had "some of the best texture in a biscuit I've ever had." Enthusiastic guests of the restaurant agreed, and noted some of their favorite add-ons (in addition to the sausage gravy) were huckleberry jam and shiitake mushroom gravy.