The Sweet Spice That Levels Up Store-Bought Alfredo Sauce

Creamy, thick, and just the right combination of sweet and savory, Alfredo sauce is in a league of its own. Whether you're using it in a classic pasta dish or in your own secret recipe, a homemade version is a real winner. But what about store-bought options? Is it possible to take an old-fashioned jar of sauce from the grocery store and turn it into something that tastes like it came out of your Nonna's kitchen? The answer is yes if you rely on a small but mighty spice: nutmeg. This one ingredient can take your Alfredo and other cream sauces to the next level.

Typically found on the ingredients list for holiday cookie baking, nutmeg actually has the right amount of bold sweetness and desired warmth to stand out in your Alfredo sauce. As delicious as cream sauces can be, they are a notoriously heavy mixture that can be overwhelming without something to break it up.

Nutmeg does just that by adding some aromatic vibrance — especially helpful for store-bought jars that lose their fresh taste and need to be brought back to life. Most recipes recommend adding only a pinch of ground nutmeg — a little really goes a long way — but after tasting the way the nuttiness perfectly complements Alfredo's primary ingredients like parmesan cheese and cream, it'll no doubt be your go-to.