Elevate Your Prime Rib With This Leftover Liquid Gold

If you want to make prime rib like a pro, you need a high-quality slather all over the exterior to produce a crispy, thick crust. However, if you want to make it like a true expert, you should never neglect adding extra flavor, and that's where some leftover bacon grease can really come in handy.

Bacon grease is, essentially, concentrated bacon flavor, where all the fat, salt, and seasonings come together into a liquid form. If you've ever cooked with it, you know that a little goes a long way, and even on a massive nine-pound (or more) rib roast, you'll only need about a couple of tablespoons. Typically, the slather for a rib roast uses olive oil to provide more delicate ingredients, like fresh herbs and garlic, with a bit of heat protection and to ensure everything browns instead of burns. But with bacon grease, you up the meatiness of an already incredibly satisfying dish, creating something with intense umami. Just soften or liquify the grease and stir it in with your other ingredients, and you're done!

The key, however, is to take one extra step and filter your bacon grease before using it. The little particulates you remove tend to encourage spoilage when you stash it away for later use. However, even if you plan on using it the same day for your prime rib, they also tend to burn and grow bitter in the oven, spoiling the most flavorful part of your meal. Nix them for the best results.