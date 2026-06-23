Over a century ago, Velveeta cheese was born. Crafted by Hudson Valley-based cheesemaker Emil Frey as a means of reducing waste at the behest of Monroe Cheese Company's owner, Jacob Weisl, the original version was created using discarded Swiss cheese and whey from the business's Pennsylvania factory. It took over two years for Frey to bring the new gooey cheese product to life, but it quickly became popular enough that, within several years, in 1923, Weisl founded Velveeta Cheese Company, dedicated to the production of the creamy concoction. However, not long after, in 1927, Weisl sold the company to processed cheese pioneer Kraft Foods, opened by James L. Kraft. Today, the company is known as Kraft Heinz since the cheese producer merged with the legendary 57-branded ketchup-maker in 2015. It still owns Velveeta in addition to numerous other brands, including another cheesy favorite: Philadelphia, the cream cheese leader that became a part of Kraft only a year after Velveeta.

While Velveeta does have a pre-made mac and cheese, its Shells & Cheese didn't hit the market until many decades later, in the mid-1980s. In contrast, its parent company launched its now blue-boxed favorite in 1937, which became popular for its easy preparation and affordability. Regardless, the cheeses in both products have changed since their early days. Velveeta, which was modified shortly after it was purchased by Kraft, is no longer technically considered a cheese and hasn't been able to be labeled as such since the early 2000s. Meanwhile, although Kraft Macaroni & Cheese may have been tweaked over the years, its most notable modification may be the 2015 switch-up that omitted artificial ingredients.