The Best Way To Repurpose Leftover Egg Salad

Have you ever been stuck with too much creamy egg salad, gotten bored of sandwiches, and couldn't think of anything else to do with it besides spreading it on crackers? I know I have, and even in my craziest culinary fantasies, it's difficult to find something creative to do with it. That is, until I discovered fried egg salad — a game-changer that seems to break all the rules I thought applied to this sandwich filling.

The recipe reminds me a lot of how I make Spanish-style croquettes, which are basically deep-fried béchamel logs, so the techniques make a lot of sense. If you want to keep your hands clean while shaping, spoon some egg salad onto a sheet of plastic wrap and twist up the corners to form a little pouch before freezing. This will prevent the salad from oozing out into the hot oil before the crust browns and becomes crisp. It also prevents the filling from becoming warm. You'll want to freeze them for about 30 to 60 minutes; leave them in too long, and the centers won't thaw by the time the exterior is done.

Rolling the frozen salad in flour helps the egg wash adhere, while a double-dip in breadcrumbs not only adds extra crunch, but also securely seals the wet filling so it won't ooze into the hot oil. You need to deep-fry these; shallow-frying could lead to uneven cooking and requires constant flipping, which risks ruptures and splatters. Opt for a high-smoke-point oil like peanut oil, because you're going to fry these between medium-high and high heat.